After a successful outing at the just concluded,Africa Gymnastic Level system in South Africa. Team TIG believes that their future of being a Gymnast in Nigeria is not certain.

The team recorded milestone achievement by wining 10 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals at the annual Africa Gymnastic inter club championship.

Some of the Gymnast who spoke to sports journalist at the weekend in Abuja, lamented over the poor state of training equipments.

READ ALSO AFCON 2019 qualifiers: Uzoho doubtful against Seychelles

Others called for proper attention of the Federal government in developing other sports like football.

Head coach of the team,Tony Asoquo lamented over what he called Nepotic attitude of some individuals in the federation.”we did our best in South Africa,our record speaks volume, but we are constrained because some people leading the federation are nepotic and sentimental.

We cannot grow the sport if our reward system is a failure”.He stated.

Coach Asoquo,who also is a board member of the Gymnastic Federation of Nigeria has constantly maintained the need of getting the right equipments,so as to enhance Gymnastics in Nigeria.