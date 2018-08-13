– The Sun News
Gymnast cries for help over training equipments
Gymnast

Gymnast cries for help over training equipments

— 13th August 2018
After a successful outing at the just concluded,Africa Gymnastic Level system in South Africa. Team TIG believes that their future of being a Gymnast in Nigeria is not certain.
The team recorded milestone achievement by wining 10 gold, 6 silver and 6 bronze medals at the annual Africa Gymnastic inter club championship.
Some of the Gymnast who spoke to sports journalist at the weekend in Abuja, lamented over the poor state of training equipments.
Others called for proper attention of the Federal government in developing  other sports like football.
Head coach of the team,Tony Asoquo lamented over what he called Nepotic attitude of some individuals in the federation.”we did our best in South Africa,our record speaks volume, but we are constrained because some people leading the federation are nepotic and sentimental.
We cannot grow the sport if our reward system is a failure”.He stated.
Coach Asoquo,who also is a board member of the Gymnastic Federation of Nigeria has constantly maintained the need of getting the right equipments,so as to enhance Gymnastics in Nigeria.
