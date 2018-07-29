Maharaji declared support for President Buhari, describing those who decamped from the APC to other political parties as hungry politicians who lack integrity.

Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan

The spiritual leader of One Love Family, Satguru Maharaji, has attributed the defeat suffered by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the hand of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded Ekiti State governorship election to the alleged unruly behavior of Governor Ayodele Fayose.

Maharaji stated this, Friday, at his worship centre, Satguru Maharaji village along Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Ibadan during a press conference, saying that Fayode had offended notable elders, including himself and President Muhammadu Buhari through his unguarded statements. His words: “A child that disrespects elders will suffer doom but I appealed to Tinubu and other elders in political circle to please forgive him. Fayose has erred but they should not disown him. This should be a lesson to others to respect elders so that they won’t suffer doom like Fayose”.