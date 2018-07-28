– The Sun News
Bellerin

Gunners' star, Bellerin snubs Barca

— 28th July 2018

Hector Bellerin insists he ‘does not want to be anywhere else’ than Arsenal.

The Spanish right-back joined Arsenal as a teenager from Barcelona and has gone on to play over 150 games for the club.

Bellerin emerged as one of the most promising full-backs in Europe but struggled last season in what was Arsene Wenger’s final campaign in charge.

He will hope to revive his career under new manager Unai Emery and says it is ‘crazy’ that there are question marks over his commitment to Arsenal.

Barcelona have expressed interest in signing Bellerin, while Pep Guardiola is believed to have considered a move to bring the 23-year-old to Manchester City.

READ ALSO Armed policemen take over Benue Assembly complex

But asked directly about his future at the Emirates, Bellerin told the Evening Standard: ‘It is crazy that people ask me these questions all the time.

‘A few years ago I signed a very long-term contract. I have never said that I have wanted to be anywhere else.

‘I am very happy in London. I am very happy at this club.

‘The club have made me who I am and gave me the chance to be the footballer I am today. So I don’t want to be anywhere else.’

Incoming boss Emery has signed five players since replacing Wenger in north London but, with two weeks remaining of the transfer window, remains open to further additions

