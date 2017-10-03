The Sun News
Latest
3rd October 2017 - Gunmen rob, kill The Sun sales rep in Onitsha
3rd October 2017 - ICPC arraigns presidency’s ex-nominee for N182m fraud
3rd October 2017 - 50kg bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon –Ogbeh
2nd October 2017 - Artyrama online art gallery makes debut in Nigeria
2nd October 2017 - IAAF announces 20 nominees for World Athlete of the Year awards
2nd October 2017 - Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s beach volleyball teams invited for qualifiers in Sierra Leone
2nd October 2017 - AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth
2nd October 2017 - Nigeria’s EGMONT exit, setback for anti-graft war -Dogara
2nd October 2017 - Bishop Kukah tasks Nigerians on change of attitude
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen rob, kill The Sun sales rep in Onitsha

Gunmen rob, kill The Sun sales rep in Onitsha

— 3rd October 2017

From Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

Tragedy hit The Sun yesterday, as gunmen invaded the newspaper’s Onitsha, Anambra State office, robbing and killing the Sales Representative, Mr. Fabian Obi.

The armed robbers, numbering three, who came on a motorcycle, stormed The Sun office in the morning and demanded money realised from newspaper sales from Obi.

An eyewitness said Obi handed over the money to the gunmen, who later shot at him three times on the left shoulders before escaping.

He revealed that the gunmen, who were in black attires with fez caps, had rounded up Obi’s office assistant and one vendor, who were in the office when they came.

Said he: “We were in the office with the deceased when the two tall young gunmen came upstairs, while the other one was waiting and standing by on a motorcycle at the front of the office. Immediately they came in, they went straight to the sale representative and shouted, ‘where is the money?’ They saw some money on the table because he was collecting money from a vendor who was making payment.

“The man (Obi) handed over the money to them and stood up, when the gunmen turned back and shouted at him to go back and sit down. The next thing we heard were gunshots on the late Obi and he fell by the door.

“Immediately one of the gunmen shot him, they quickly went down to the waiting motorcycle and zoomed off. I had to run out shouting for help before some people came and we carried him to the vehicle. He was breathing a little. We took him first to New Hope Hospital on Modebe Street, Onitsha, where he was immediately referred to St. Charles Boromeo Hospital. Before we got to the hospital, he gave up the ghost.

“We took him to the emergency ward, where he was confirmed dead by the doctor, who told us to take his body to the morgue.”

When the gun attack and robbery were reported to the police,  Area Commander in charge of Onitsha, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Abubukar Yahaya, and Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Central Police Station Onitsha, Superintendent of Police, Ikechukwu Egbochukwu, yesterday visited the scene as well as the hospital, where Obi’s corpse was deposited.

Post Views: 10
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen rob, kill The Sun sales rep in Onitsha

— 3rd October 2017

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha Tragedy hit The Sun yesterday, as gunmen invaded the newspaper’s Onitsha, Anambra State office, robbing and killing the Sales Representative, Mr. Fabian Obi. The armed robbers, numbering three, who came on a motorcycle, stormed The Sun office in the morning and demanded money realised from newspaper sales from Obi. An…

  • ICPC arraigns presidency’s ex-nominee for N182m fraud

    — 3rd October 2017

    The Independent Corrupt Practices and other related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arraigned one of the men recently nominated by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo to the board of the ICPC, Osinbajo had, in his capacity as Acting President in August, appointed Dr. Saadu Alanamu as a member of the ICPC board, where he was expected to play…

  • 50kg bag of rice to sell for N13,000 soon –Ogbeh

    — 3rd October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh has raised hopes that price of rice would soon crash in the market. Presently, a 50-kilogramme of Nigerian rice sells for N17,000 but the minister assured that with government intervention, including negotiation with millers, the price would drop to about N13,000. Ogbeh…

  • Police deny robbery attack on Shoprite in Delta

    — 2nd October 2017

    From Paul Osuyi, Asaba DELTA State Police Command has debunked rumours of robbery attack on the Asaba Mall which has the popular Shoprite as one of its numerous tenants. Asaba Mall officially opened for business in November, 2016 when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa commissioned the complex. But there was apprehension on Monday among residents of the…

  • AfDB to promote remittances into Africa to boost economic growth

    — 2nd October 2017

    Africa Development Bank (AfDB) would promote remittances into Africa from its Diaspora community to boost the region’s economic growth, Gabriel Negatu, the bank’s Director General for East Africa Regional Centre, said. Negatu said this in Nairobi on Monday during the AfDB Business Opportunity Seminar. He added that the bank was working with national governments to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share