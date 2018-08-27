Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

Gyang Bere, Jos

Personal driver of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Azi Magaji, and a security guard at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Edward Ankpa, were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Zarazong village, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left two security guards of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) inflicted gunshots injuries.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and said the Speaker’s driver was not in an official car, but in a vehicle belonging to the state security outfit, Operation RAINBOW. Tyopev maintained that the Speaker’s driver and the security guard were found motionless at the scene by the police.

He said the victims were rushed to Jos University Hospital (JUTH) were they were certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

According to the police spokesman, “Yesterday 25/08/2018 at about 2100hrs a distress call was received to the effect that there were sporadic gun shots at Zarazong area of Jos which houses Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Gate four.

“Immediately the information was received, the Police mobilised to the area. On arrival Azi Magaji the driver to the Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly and Edward Ankpa Titus a security guard with JUTH were found motionless.

“They were rushed to JUTH immediately but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. While Kopdi Monday and Nenman Popdak who were on duty at JUTH Gate 4 were also found with gunshot injuries and were rushed to JUTH for treatment. They two victims are responding to treatment.”

Tyopev said investigation into the case was on to track and arrest the perpetrators to face Justice.