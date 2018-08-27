– The Sun News
Latest
27th August 2018 - Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
27th August 2018 - Owen: I hated football late in my career
27th August 2018 - I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong
27th August 2018 - Leon Balogun: Liverpool tough as Bayern clash
27th August 2018 - Gazza arrested for sexual assault
27th August 2018 - 17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika
27th August 2018 - Team Lagos flag off camping for National Youth Games
27th August 2018 - Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.
27th August 2018 - Messi ‘lures’ Alonso to Barca
27th August 2018 - Maiduguri airport mutinous soldiers face Court Martial
Home / National / Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other
PLATEAU SPEAKER

Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

— 27th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Personal driver of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Azi Magaji, and a security guard at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Edward Ankpa, were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Zarazong  village, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred on Saturday night, left two security guards of the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) inflicted gunshots injuries.

Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Matthias Terna Tyopev, confirmed the incident and said the Speaker’s driver was not in an official car, but in a vehicle belonging to the state security outfit, Operation RAINBOW. Tyopev maintained that the Speaker’s driver and the security guard were found motionless at the scene by the police.

He said the victims were rushed to Jos University Hospital (JUTH) were they were certified dead by a medical doctor on duty.

According to the police spokesman, “Yesterday 25/08/2018 at about 2100hrs a distress call was received to the effect that there were sporadic gun shots at Zarazong area of Jos which houses Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) Gate four.

READ ALSO: I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

“Immediately the information was received, the Police mobilised to the area. On arrival Azi Magaji the driver to the Speaker Plateau State House of Assembly and Edward Ankpa Titus a security guard with JUTH were found motionless.

“They were rushed to JUTH immediately but were confirmed dead by the doctor on duty. While Kopdi Monday and Nenman Popdak who were on duty at JUTH Gate 4 were also found with gunshot injuries and were rushed to JUTH for treatment. They two victims are  responding to treatment.”

Tyopev said investigation into the case was on to track and arrest the perpetrators to face Justice.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PLATEAU SPEAKER

Gunmen kills Plateau Speaker’s driver, one other

— 27th August 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Personal driver of the Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Azi Magaji, and a security guard at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Edward Ankpa, were shot dead by unknown gunmen at Zarazong  village, in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State. The Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which…

  • IGBO

    I’ll protect Igbo in Plateau with my blood, says Lalong

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State has vowed to protect the Igbo resident in Plateau State and northern Nigeria with the last drop of his blood in the interest of unity and peace of the country. The governor noted that the Igbo have contributed immensely in the development and economy recovery of…

  • CHILDREN

    17,000 displaced children abandoned in Plateau – Daika

    — 27th August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos A former Member of the House of Representatives and governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Plateau State, Hon. Gorge Daika, said over 15, 000 traumatised and agonised school children, displaced by herdsmen, have been abandoned by the state and Federal Government without any form of education. Daika noted that…

  • CHINESE

    Why 2018 FOCAC Summit is important to Nigeria – Chinese govt.

    — 27th August 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja The Government of the People’s Republic of China has outlined reasons why the forthcoming Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), holding in Beijing, China, from September 3rd to 4th, is important to Nigeria. Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Dr. Zhou Pingjian, disclosed the benefits Nigeria stood to gain in an interview with Daily Sun,…

  • MAIDUGURI AIRPORT

    Maiduguri airport mutinous soldiers face Court Martial

    — 27th August 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army said it would set up a General Court Martial (GCM) to try soldiers of  Special Forces who embarked on a protest at the Maiduguri airport two weeks ago. This is just as the Army has warned that it would not tolerate any act of indiscipline from its officers and…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share