Gunmen kill native, Fulani cattle rearer in Plateau

— 6th March 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos

Two persons were killed on Tuesday night by suspected gunmen in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that one of the deceased person was a Fulani cattle rearer who was killed at about 5:30pm with 15 cows.

His corpse was discovered by security officials.

Also, at about 6pm, suspected Fulani herdsmen laid ambush on two miners, leaving one dead while retuning from a mining site in Gyero village of Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the separate attacks, which took place at the interval of 30 minutes, threw the entire community into confusion as the Fulani and the Irigwe people were all high alert in defense of their territory.

The victim died at Enos hospital Miango in Bassa Local Government Area, while the survivor was inflicted with gun shot and machete injuries and is currently in a coma at the same hospital.

Police Public Relation Officer of the Plateau State Police Command, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna, confirmed the incident and said the two miners were taken to Enos hospital, where one of them died.

According to ASP Terna, a Fulani cattle rearer was killed at about 5:50pm on Tuesday with 15 cows by persons suspected to be Irigwe youths at Rafin-Buna in Bassa Local Government Area before the attack on the miners.

“There was culpable homicide that caused grievous hurt and mischief [with animals killed] on 5 March, 2018 at about 5:30pm.

“Information received was that one Fulani cattle rearer, name and address not yet known, was killed by unknown persons suspected to be Irigwe people and about 15 cows were also killed at Rafin-Bauna Area.

“On the other hand, information received also reveals that at about 6pm, on the same day, two Irigwe youths while returning from mining were attacked by Fulani herdsmen. As a result, they sustained various degree of injuries and were rushed to Enos hospital Miango, Bassa Local Government Area, for treatment.

“Terna said an investigation is ongoing to ascertain and assess the incident, while intensive patrols of the general area is being sustained by security agencies to avert further killings.

