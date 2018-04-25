Gunmen kill 7 villagers in Nasarawa State

Linus Oota, Lafia

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have unleashed terror on Tiv farmers at Ihuman village in Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, killing seven in cold blood.

The gunmen, armed with sophisticated weapons, were said to have launched the attack on Wednesday noon, shooting sporadically at helpless villagers who had sneaked into their deserted village to pick some food stuffs.

It was gathered that the victims, who had been taking refuge at Kange town in Awe Local Government as a result of their earlier displacement in the serial attacks on Tiv communities in the southern part of the state, had gone to obtain some food items from their homes when the attackers emerged from a nearby bush and opened fire on them.

A resident of the area, Mr Philip Dodo, who narrowly escaped the attack, told Daily Sun that three of his relations were still missing from the incident.

President of the Tiv Youth Organization in Nasarawa State, Peter Ahemba, confirmed the incident in a telephone interview with our correspondent.

The youth leader said it was unfortunate that a particular ethnic nationality could be targeted for extermination without hindrance, noting that he had reported the matter to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.

“For us, the indigenous Tiv people of Nasarawa State, we have no other place to run to, and that is why we continuously count on our Governor, Excellency, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura for a solution on this unfortunate development.”

“We appreciate the efforts being made by the state government and other stakeholders towards the restoration of in our communities but we can only stop crying to the authorities until a solution is finally found,” he noted.

Ahemba restated his call on the Tiv youths in the state not to resort to taking laws into their hands as the state government was working tirelessly to end the killings.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the Nasarawa State Command, DSP John Kennedy, said he had not been briefed about the attack.