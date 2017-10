From: Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

It was a sad day for the Kogi State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) as three of its operatives were, on Friday evening, gunned down by unknown gunmen.

The operatives were said to be manning a check point along Okene – Auchi road when the gunmen suddenly emerged from nowhere and sprayed bullets on them killing three of them instantly.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the NDLEA officials were on the road conducting routine checks on motorists to ascertain those who carried drugs especially marijuana when the incident occurred at about 6 pm on Friday.