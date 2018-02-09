The Sun News
Gunmen kill three, injure three in Benue community

9th February 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Three people have been reportedly killed, with three others injured, after some gunmen attacked them at Tsowka Stream, at Anyii, in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State.

Commissioner of Police, Fatai Owoseni, who disclosed this while addressing newsmen in his office on Friday said the Police Special Forces Team deployed to Anyii were alerted by sounds of gunshots emanating from the Tsokwa stream and quickly went towards the area.

He said on getting there, they found seven victims who had been attacked by some gunmen out of which two had already died while four who were injured were immediately evacuated to the hospital where one later died while the others were responding to treatment.

The Police commissioner said the attacked victims including four people on a motorcycle and three other villagers who had gone to fetch water at the stream were attacked by the gunmen at about 7:30pm on Thursday during which the assailants made away with one of the victims’ motorcycle even as one of the victims managed to escape unhurt.

He disclosed further that the police special force carried out an immediate combing of the area which led to the recovery of one empty shell of ammunition adding that the combing continues and that police presence had already been strengthened in that area to give confidence to people.

Owoseni who also stated that the command received information of panic threat that some settlements around Naka in Makurdi are going to be attacked appealed to the people to shun panic alert as police had strengthened its activities around the area.

He said the Command had already placed tactical operation points in 22 areas within Makurdi metropolis which would be covered 24 hours daily and assured the people of the state that the police is making use of its assets to record milestones in the area of providing security to them.

1 Comment

  1. Tony 9th February 2018 at 3:57 pm
    Reply

    Benue people should not be fooled. The core north you call your people are bent on wiping you out. Defend yourselves NOW.

