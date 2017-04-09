Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction

From: Okey Sampson, Aba

Unidentified gunmen at the weekend shot dead a company sales girl at a filling station in Aba, Abia State, while her boss and his wife escaped being kidnapped.

It was gathered that the deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had accompanied her boss simply identified as Celestine (aka) Celeokwe and his wife to the filling station on Azikiwe Road to buy fuel after the day’s work on Friday.

But not too long after they drove into the filling station, the gunmen believed to be kidnappers came after him. According to an account of the incident, when Celestine and the wife noticed the movement of the gunmen; they quickly took refuge in a nearby building. The infuriated gunmen there

after rained bullets on their car and shot dead the innocent sales girl who was still inside the vehicle.

An eye witness who did not want his name to be mentioned in print expressed serious disappointment that the hoodlums escaped unchallenged despite the fact that the incident took place in front of a checkpoint manned by mobile policemen.

Sunday Sun learnt that Celestine’s wife had been reportedly kidnapped sometimes last year but was released after the payment of an undisclosed sum of money as ransom, fuelling speculation that it could be the same gang that came after them again.

Abia State command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) could not be reached for comments on the incident.