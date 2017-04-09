The Sun News
Beloxxi Biscuit
Latest
9th April 2017 - Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction
9th April 2017 - Hands off our case, 22 Biafra agitators tell judges
9th April 2017 - Over billing: Enugu Assembly intervenes, as protesting consumers threaten to shutdown Enugu
9th April 2017 - Suicide bombers injure 5 in Borno
9th April 2017 - Ihedioha is a brief case politician –Okorocha
9th April 2017 - Wike okays quality of work on Ogbunabali internal roads
9th April 2017 - Meningitis: Death toll rises to 3 in C’ River
9th April 2017 - Horror: Mob kills murder suspect, sets corpse, house ablaze in Anambra
9th April 2017 - Coca-Cola safe for human consumption –Report
9th April 2017 - WAITING FOR THE HANGMAN
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction

Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction

— 9th April 2017

From: Okey Sampson, Aba

Unidentified gunmen at the weekend shot dead a company sales girl at a filling station in Aba, Abia State, while her boss and his wife escaped being kidnapped.
It was gathered that the deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had accompanied her boss simply identified as Celestine (aka) Celeokwe and his wife to the filling station on Azikiwe Road to buy fuel after the day’s work on Friday.
But not too long after they drove into the filling station, the gunmen believed to be kidnappers came after him. According to an account of the incident, when Celestine and the wife noticed the movement of the gunmen; they quickly took refuge in a nearby building. The infuriated gunmen there
after rained bullets on their car and shot dead the innocent sales girl who was still inside the vehicle.
An eye witness who did not want his name to be mentioned in print expressed serious disappointment that the hoodlums escaped unchallenged despite the fact that the incident took place in front of a checkpoint manned by mobile policemen.
Sunday Sun learnt that Celestine’s wife had been reportedly kidnapped sometimes last year but was released after the payment of an undisclosed sum of money as ransom, fuelling speculation that it could be the same gang that came after them again.
Abia State command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) could not be reached for comments on the incident.

Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Piles? Hemorrhoids? Stop the Suffering With this Strange but Powerful Herb

How corper made over N800,000 from this PROFITABLE business.CLICK HERE

How I went from 0 to N450,000 in 30 days. CLICK HERE

Finally! You can now earn without investing money. Invest time

How to Overcome the "Body Chemical" that is Making You Bald

Perfect Discovery that helped thousands of people reverse Diabetes. Find Out!

Have body fat? melt them using this strange but powerful herb

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill sales girl in Aba, as boss, wife escape abduction

— 9th April 2017

From: Okey Sampson, Aba Unidentified gunmen at the weekend shot dead a company sales girl at a filling station in Aba, Abia State, while her boss and his wife escaped being kidnapped. It was gathered that the deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, had accompanied her boss simply identified as Celestine (aka) Celeokwe…

Share

  • Hands off our case, 22 Biafra agitators tell judges

    — 9th April 2017

    From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha NO fewer than 22 pro-Biafra agitators that have been on awaiting trial for 10 years now have told the judges handling their case at the Federal High Court II, Awka, and Onitsha State High Court, both in Anambra State, to disqualify themselves and hands off the case. The agitators were…

    Share

  • Over billing: Enugu Assembly intervenes, as protesting consumers threaten to shutdown Enugu

    — 9th April 2017

    …eedc says Assembly acted in ignorance   From Petrus Obi, Enugu Following the recent protests by residents of Enugu over poor services and over billing by the Enugu Distribution Company, EEDC, Enugu State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed a resolution urging the state government to look into the activities of the company in the interest…

    Share

  • Suicide bombers injure 5 in Borno

    — 9th April 2017

    From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri Two female suicide bombers targeting Muslim worshippers in a mosque in Maiduguri have detonated explosive devices strapped to their bodies, injuring five. The bombers were intercepted and prevented from entering a mosque at Juddumuri village at the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State capital. The attack occurred at about 5.20 am Saturday….

    Share

  • Ihedioha is a brief case politician –Okorocha

    — 9th April 2017

    …Says that he can’t win councillorship election From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri THE Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has described the immediate past Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Emeka Ihedioha as a brief case politician whose weapon of name dropping ended in 2015 with his defeat in the governorship election. The governor said it would…

    Share

Archive

April 2017
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu