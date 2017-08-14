The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
14th August 2017 - Mixed reactions trail FG’s pioneer status review
14th August 2017 - New accounting code’ll boost fight against corruption – Zakari, ICAN president
14th August 2017 - How Nigeria’s shea nuts potential can be achieved
14th August 2017 - WACOT partners Kebbi on FG’s food security initiative
14th August 2017 - Researchers develop technology to increase cassava planting materials
14th August 2017 - Electricity war: NERC, Gencos on collision course over unutilised licences
14th August 2017 - Fashola, Kachikwu, others for NAEC conference Thursday
14th August 2017 - Earn money with ease producing custard powder
14th August 2017 - Lafarge partners COREN, others on concrete mix design manual
14th August 2017 - NECA launches  e-leaning scheme to boost entrepreneurship
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill policeman, civilian near Onitsha church

Gunmen kill policeman, civilian near Onitsha church

— 14th August 2017

• It wasn’t inside church – Anambra govt

From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Tragedy struck in Onitsha, Anambra State, yesterday, as gunmen shot dead a policeman and civilian at Oguta Road, near the Assemblies of God Church.
It was gathered that the gunmen, on a motorcycle, opened fire on policemen on patrol along Oguta Road, close to the church. One of the policemen was killed as well as a civilian, suspected to be a commercial motorcyclist, popularly called okada.
A witness, Uchenna Ibe, told our correspondent that after shooting the policeman, the gunmen collected his rifle and zoomed off.
The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nkeiruka Nwode, who confirmed the attack, said the gunmen shot and injured a policeman who was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The PPRO said one suspect was arrested.
Said she: “I have the authority of the of police commissioner, Mr. Garba Baba Umar, to intimate you on the incident that happened this afternoon at Oguta Road, Onitsha. At about 10.30am, gunmen men in disguise as masquerades attacked policemen on foot patrol, who opened fire on them.
“The team of policemen responded swiftly and arrested one, while others on the run are being trailed and would soon be apprehended. Unfortunately, one of the policemen was critically injured and has since been taken to the hospital for proper medical care.
“CP Garba warns perpetrators and would-be perpetrators to desist from acts of crime as the command will not hesitate to deal with anyone found committing any act of crime in Anambra State, in accordance with the provisions of the law.
“He also advised parents to restrain their children and wards from engaging in acts capable of ruining their future. The commissioner, while imploring Ndi Anambra to assist the police in its responsibilities of safeguarding the state by reporting suspicious movements in their localities promptly, promised that the command will not relent in its drive till all criminals relocate from the state.”
Reacting to the incident, the Anambra State government said it had nothing to do with any church.
In a statement yesterday, Chuks Iloegbulam, head of Governor Willie Obiano’s media team, said: “What happened was an attack by hoodlums who disguised as masquerades and tried to snatch the personal belongings of pedestrians on Oguta Road.
“In the event, a policeman on foot patrol was shot, while two others were injured.
“The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Princes Nwode, confirmed this to be true. The Assemblies of God Church on Oguta Road was not at all affected. It conducted its Sunday service peacefully.
“The government of Anambra State urges its peace-loving people to continue to go about their lawful businesses and interests as there is absolutely no cause for alarm.
“There is no doubt that purveyors of false stories intended to disrupt the peace and tranquility of Anambra State (they) will fail woefully, as Governor Willie Obiano and his able team are on top of the situation.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Uche Atuma

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 14th August 2017 at 6:17 am
    Reply

    The battle has begun- it is Political War against the enemy- political north in the name of Nigeria, they are cowards who want to provoke religion war and hide under it- they abuse Islamic religion the way they abuse their women and children in the name of Almajiri etc. Their houses they operate from and attack Biafra, Biafran worship houses etc. are their barracks and their war mercenaries etc. are their thugs in uniforms etc. in the name of military, police etc., their barracks and thugs are Biafran strike point number one now in Biafraland of the five south east states- the 50 years war climax deadline has begun which God has given Biafra victory. There is no longer a place for the enemy in Biafranland, there is no longer a place in Biafraland for any Igbo man or woman who accommodate the enemy. Any Igbo man or woman who do not stand for the battle now for existence securities and freedom of Igbos under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states, must vacate Biafraland now and will never have right of Biafran citizenship as the person have denied his or her biological identity by not standing for Igbos existence securities and freedom under God given Republic Of Biafra of the five south east states. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Mixed reactions trail FG’s pioneer status review

— 14th August 2017

…As MAN, others kick, say we’re not consulted By Bimbola Oyesola, Isaac Anumihe and Adewale Sanyaolu The Federal Government’s recent review of its pioneer status list which gave tax holidays to 27 industries, is now raising dust among stakeholders, with the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, (MAN) alleging it was not consulted before the review was…

  • New accounting code’ll boost fight against corruption – Zakari, ICAN president

    — 14th August 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Mallam Isma’ila Zakari is Managing Partner of Ahmed Zakari & Co and President of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). In this interview, he speaks on the new international accounting standard, which abolished the confidentiality clause in the profession. Aside promoting transparency, he said the rule, which took effect July 15,…

  • How Nigeria’s shea nuts potential can be achieved

    — 14th August 2017

    Stories by Steve Agbota [email protected] 08033302331 Shea nut has been a major source of livelihood and invaluable source of income for women living in rural areas of the country. The commodity, which is referred to as women’s gold has gone for generations as households engaged in shea butter production use the additional income to cater…

  • WACOT partners Kebbi on FG’s food security initiative

    — 14th August 2017

    The food sufficiency goal of the Federal Government is receiving a major boost in Kebbi State through the collaboration between WACOT Rice Limited and the Kebbi State government. The food sufficiency journey started some time in June 2016, when President Muhammadu Buhari announced in a Ramadan meeting with members of the business community that his…

  • Researchers develop technology to increase cassava planting materials

    — 14th August 2017

    From Taiwo Oluwadare, Ibadan Scientists working on cassava breeding have developed technology called Semi-Autotrophic Hydroponics (SAH) to rev up the propagation of clean cassava planting materials. According to Dr. Peter Kulakow, a cassava breeder with the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), SAH involves the use of modified soil, which holds plant roots in planting…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share