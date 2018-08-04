– The Sun News
Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers

4th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam also known as The Commander, Onowu 1.

The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act.

Saturday Sun gathered that the Abuja-based cleric was assassinated by unknown hoodlums while he was in Port Harcourt for a programme.

Sources said Abam was murdered, two days before the dedication of his baby in Port Harcourt, where he nurtured his Intercessory Prayer Ministry before relocating to Abuja amidst allegations of scams against some members of his church.

It was further gathered the hoodlums had stormed the pastor’s residence in Rukpokwu, in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, at about 8pm and introduced themselves to his gateman that they were members of a local vigilance group.

According to the some grieved members of the church, the gunmen told the gateman that he should call the cleric and when he came out towards his gate, one of the bandits shot him dead an zoomed off in an awaiting car.

Gunmen kill pastor in Rivers

— 4th August 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Gunmen have killed the General Overseer of Intercessory Prayer Ministry, Prophet ThankGod Abam also known as The Commander, Onowu 1. The Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer , Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the death, saying that efforts were on to unravel the persons behind the dastardly act. Saturday Sun gathered…

  • POLITICAL WAR

    Defection battle: Buhari’s men declare war on Saraki, Tambuwal, Ortom

    — 4th August 2018

    Indications emerged at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have declared a ‘political war’ on the dramatis personae Willy Eya, Vincent Kalu and Fred Itua Following the recent gale of defections by some prominent members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), indications emerged at the weekend that President…

  • SARAKI - ADAMU - BANANA PEEL

    Defection: Saraki has stepped on banana peel – Adamu

    — 4th August 2018

    “He has obviously stepped on banana peel and only God knows how far he will slip… I think he made a mistake and he took a wrong decision.” Senator Abdullahi Adamu (APC-Nasarawa) has faulted the defection of the President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, from the All Progressives Congress to the Peoples Democratic Party. Adamu,…

  • We’ll humiliate Saraki, Ortom, Tambuwal in 2019 – Oshiomhole

    — 4th August 2018

    Tony Osauzo, Benin National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has opened up on the strategy he will deploy to defeat defectors like Senate President Bukola Saraki, Governor Samuel Ortom and Aminu Tambuwal in Kwara, Benue and Sokoto states respectively. He therefore called on Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari and the…

  • APC DYING

    FG shopping for court order to sack Saraki, Ekweremadu – PDP

    — 4th August 2018

    “The APC is dying. What we see today is the last kick of a dying horse. It’s body has shrunk and decays more each day whilst the putrid stench of dead bodies trails it…” Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Federal Government of shopping…

