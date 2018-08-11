– The Sun News
BENUE NINE

Gunmen kill 9 in fresh Benue attack

— 11th August 2018

Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Nine persons have been killed and some others injured in Tse-Ujoh, Ikyurav-Tiev, Katsina-Ala local government area of Benue State in an early morning attack on the village by some gunmen.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Moses Yamu who confirmed the attack to Saturday Sun in a telephone chat on Friday said eight corpses were recovered from the area on Friday morning.

Yamu explained further that one out of the two injured victims that were brought to the Benue State Teaching Hospital later died, bringing to nine, the number of deaths in the attack so far.

Meanwhile, Governor Samuel Ortom while describing the attack as unacceptable, enjoined communities in Sankera area of the state to assist security operatives with useful information to end the attacks on innocent people by armed militia.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase and made available to Saturday Sun, the governor disclosed that troops have been deployed to the affected area to bring the situation under control.

He assured the people of Katsina-Ala that steps have been taken to prevent further attacks in the area even as he noted that three persons had already been arrested in connection with the attack.

The governor, while positing that his administration will not allow armed militia to continue to terrorize communities encouraged the people with information that can lead to the apprehension of the gang members to contact the police, Department of State Service or the military.

