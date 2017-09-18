The Sun News
Gunmen kill Kaduna businessman, abduct wife

— 18th September 2017

 

From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have shot dead a Kaduna-based businessman, Sherif Yazid along Kaduna-Abuja expressway.

A top security agent who does not want to be mentioned in this report and another source close to the family confirmed the development in Kaduna on Monday.

The late Yazid, according to findings was on his way from Abuja to Kaduna in company of his wife when he was accosted by the gunmen. He was later shot on the neck while the wife was taken away around old toll gate, about 13 kilometres from Kaduna.

When some newsmen visited the crime scene Monday afternoon, locals hinted that, when they heard gunshots they quickly alerted the security operatives who are just a distance away from the area who later came but the attackers had fled into the forest.

As at the time of filing this report, security agents were still on the trail of the gunmen and possible rescue of the abducted widow.

The body of late Yazid was later brought back to the family house along Jabi road Kaduna for burial.

