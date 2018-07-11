Gunmen kill final year Abia Poly student

Okey Sampson, Aba

Gunmen numbering about seven were reported to have, in the wee hours of Monday, shot and killed a final year Business Management Technology student of Abia State Polytechnic, Aba.

The incident was said to have happened at a private off campus hostel, located on Umuakato Street, Umungasi, near Aba. The killing caused commotion in the area as residents and shop owners deserted the vicinity to evade police mass arrest that usually follow such incident.

Sources told Daily Sun that the gunmen, after shooting the student, ensured their victim died before leaving the scene. Some of the residents said the death of the student has brought fear in the area. Some of the deceased’s colleagues who reside within the vicinity described the victim as easy going. It was gathered that the men of the underworld operated in the area for hours unchallenged.

Meanwhile, residents of Umuatako have called on security agencies in Aba to step up surveillance in the area, citing several cases of rival cult activities in the community which have put lives of people at risk.

The Spokesman of the Abia State Command of Nigeria Police Force, DSP Geoffrey Ogbonna, was yet to be reached at the time of filing the report, but a senior police officer in Aba, who was equally contacted said they would investigate the incident.