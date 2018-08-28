– The Sun News
Latest
28th August 2018 - Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta
28th August 2018 - AIB investigations to cover road, sea – Minister
28th August 2018 - FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed
28th August 2018 - NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike
28th August 2018 - FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation
28th August 2018 - Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner
28th August 2018 - NAF trains 90 operational pilots in 3 year – CAS
28th August 2018 - Don’t vote for reckless candidates, political parties, Aregbesola urges Osun electorate
28th August 2018 - 1,331 Nigerians die in road crashes in Q2 – NBS
28th August 2018 - ICC prosecutor calls for conviction of ex-military leader in Congo s*xual slavery case
Home / National / Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta
Oguori

Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta

— 28th August 2018

NAN

Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead, a former councilor in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, Mr Blessing Oguori.

The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Warri.

Mustafa said the incident occurred on Monday at Osubi Road in the Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

READ ALSO Early diagnosis can reduce deaths from cancer – Bayelsa Commisisoner

He said that investigations had commenced, adding: “we are looking for the suspects whose identities are known”.

Witnesses said that the deceased was with the son of one Newton Agbofodo and that the boy was also shot.

“Oguori was a former Personal Assistant to Agbofodo and was with the son of his former boss, who was also shot but bullet did not penetrate him,” the witness said

The police chief said that Oguori’s remains had been deposited at an undisclosed morgue.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Oguori

Gunmen kill ex-councilor in Delta

— 28th August 2018

NAN Gunmen on Tuesday shot dead, a former councilor in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta, Mr Blessing Oguori. The Commissioner of Police in Delta, Mr Muhammad Mustafa, confirmed the development in an interview with newsmen in Warri. Mustafa said the incident occurred on Monday at Osubi Road in the Okpe Local Government…

  • AIB

    AIB investigations to cover road, sea – Minister

    — 28th August 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja The Accident investigation in Nigeria will soon take a new dimension as the Federal Government is strongly pushing for the enactment of an Executive Bill that will transform the Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) into the Nigerian Transportation Accident Investigation Bureau (NTAIB), to cover land, sea and air disaster investigations. Minister of State,…

  • funaab

    FUNAAB records major breakthrough with new chicken breed

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), says it has recorded a major breakthrough in its First Improved Indigenous Chicken Breed after 24 years of research and named it “FUNAAB Alpha”. Speaking at the presentation of Certificate of Registration for FUNAAB Alpha, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kolawole Salako, said the achievement which spanned 24 years…

  • NAFEST

    NAFEST: We believe in Nigerian’s unity, but FG frustrating our efforts – Wike

    — 28th August 2018

    Assures participants safety, memorable experience Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has reiterated his belief in the unity and progress of the country. Governor Wike stated this yesterday, in his speech at the National Technical Committee on the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) programme, tagged “Our, our heritage”, in Port…

  • poverty alleviation

    FG commits N500bn to poverty alleviation

    — 28th August 2018

    NAN The Federal Government is putting the sum of N500 billion into wealth creation and poverty alleviation, Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has said. Osinbajo featured at the question and answer session of the 58th Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Tuesday at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. The theme of with the…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share