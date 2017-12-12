Gunmen kill ex-Bayelsa commissioner

…As trailer crushes woman to death, injures 15 others



From: Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Less than 72 hours after a reporter with the African Independent Television(AIT) Miss Onisofie Owei survived after she was attacked and shot in Yenagoa, a former Commissioner, Mr. Ayakeme Masa has been shot dead by suspected gunmen.

Masa, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from Bayelsa West senatorial district, was a Commissioner for Investment, Trade and Industry during the first tenure administration of Governor Henry Seriake Dickson.

The 64 –year-old former commissioner and father of three was said to have been shot in the early hours of Sunday, at his residence, along Palm Avenue, behind the popular Bolex Lounge, in the state capital, but died at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Yenagoa, on Monday evening.

According to investigations the alleged killers had visited Masa’s residence for undisclosed reasons and they were in the midst of an argument with Mrs. Masa when the deceased walked into them.

Sources close to the family said that immediately Masa saw the gunmen, he tried to escape but he was shot before as they later escaped from the house.

‎The security guard in the compound reportedly called for help and as Masa was taken to the FMC where doctors battled to save his life but to no avail. He reportedly died from gunshot injuries he sustained.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa State‎ Police Command, Asimin Butswat, confirmed the incident.

‎He said the team of policemen from the command had visited the scene and commenced investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile a truck has killed a 40-year –old woman and injured 15 others when it ran into a crowd of roadside traders at the popular Swali Market in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

The truck, with Registration Number ENUGU XC 858 NNE which was conveying sand to the Swali community, was reported to have ran into the traders after its brake failed and lost control.

When contacted on the incident, the Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bayelsa State, Mr. Igwe Ikechukwu, confirmed the development and attributed the cause of the accident to brake failure and dangerous trading along the road.

He also confirmed that a woman was crushed to death and the corpse had since been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre. “The accident could have been avoided if the traders had moved their trade into the designated shops instead of the roadside.”