The Sun News
Latest
9th October 2017 - Gunmen kill couple, nursing mother, 8 others in Rivers
9th October 2017 - Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery
9th October 2017 - ‎NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied, ministry, Board not needed for contract reviews
9th October 2017 - BREAKING: Ex-COAS, Gen. Victor Malu is dead
9th October 2017 - Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax
9th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
9th October 2017 - Pension Commission sues firm over default
9th October 2017 - Strike: Organised labour meets Ortom over workers’ salary, others
9th October 2017 - Monkeypox: Kwara begins sensitisation in hospitals, LGs
9th October 2017 - BREAKING: Unknown gunmen kill 11 in Rivers
Home / National / Gunmen kill couple, nursing mother, 8 others in Rivers

Gunmen kill couple, nursing mother, 8 others in Rivers

— 9th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 11 persons were killed, on Monday, by gunmen suspected to be cultists in the Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

But  the state Police Command only confirmed 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours. Among the victims of the shooting, were a couple, a nursing mother,  women and young men. There names could not be ascertained at press time  The killing occurred 72 hours after two persons were shot dead in the same community by armed men and the arrest of a suspect by policemen.

It was gathered that the gunmen  invaded the waterfront in Agip area of Port Harcourt at about 4:00a.m. and opened fire on residents within the vicinity. The Daily Sun further gathered that the hoodlums came into the community through the waterfront and attacked an area  vastly occupied by the peasants.

The residents, who were displaced and had no alternative of where to relocate to, had been using tables and mosquito nets to retain their spaces and living at the mercy of the criminals.  An eyewitness, who gave his name as Nasiru Usman,  said the bandits that carried out the operation,  attacked mainly the persons who were affected by the recent demolition  of shanties in the area.

Usman claimed that the killers were suspected cultists  who came on a reprisal attack, after a rivasl cult group had killed two persons, last Thursday. He disclosed that after the incident, at about 6:30am, there was heavy mobilisation of police operatives with 20 security vans  deployed in the area.  When contacted, the State Police Public Relations Officer  (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the incident to Daily Sun in Port Harcourt.

Omoni,  however, could not confirm the perpetrators of the dastardly act, but said that the Command had swung into action to tracked down the hoodlums behind the senseless killing. He disclosed that the Command had beefed up security in the affected place,  in order to douse  fear expressed by residents,  for reprisal attack.

Post Views: 8
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, financing, mentorship, join Millionaires Academy. 457 businesses started!

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill couple, nursing mother, 8 others in Rivers

— 9th October 2017

From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt No fewer than 11 persons were killed, on Monday, by gunmen suspected to be cultists in the Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. But  the state Police Command only confirmed 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours. Among the…

  • Niger Delta activist task politicians on service delivery

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Ben Dunno, Warri A renowned Niger Delta activist, Chief Micheal Loyibo, has urged the political class aspiring to various offices, at any level in the region, to endeavour to make meaningful impact in terms of developmental strides that would stamp their foot print on the sands of history even when they have long retired…

  • ‎NNPC to Kachikwu: You lied, ministry, Board not needed for contract reviews

    — 9th October 2017

      From Uche Usim, Abuja The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has faulted the weighty allegations of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu against the Group Managing Director, Maikanti Baru. The reaction was a direct response to a directive by President Muhammadu Buhari to Baru to reply the allegations of shoddy practices…

  • BREAKING: Ex-COAS, Gen. Victor Malu is dead

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Rose Ejembi, Makurdi A former Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Victor Malu, is dead. Gen. Malu died at the age of 70. Gen. Malu, according to a family source, Bem Adoor, died on Monday morning, at a Cairo, Egypt hospital where he had traveled to for normal medical check-up two weeks ago. The…

  • Ondo council official allegedly kill widow over non-payment of tax

    — 9th October 2017

    From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure Some officials of Akure South Local Government Area of Ondo State, on Monday, allegedly killed a 38-year-old hairdresser, identified as Mrs. Toyin Ijiyemi. The suspects were said to be trying to seize the late Mrs. Ijiyemi’s television set over alleged non-payment of tax. The Local government officials, said to be tax…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share