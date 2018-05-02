The Sun News
Kaduna

Gunmen kill Bayelsa gov’s aide, Okoringa

— 2nd May 2018

Gunmen have shot dead Ebikimi Okoringa, a newly-appointed special adviser to Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State.

Okoringa was shot dead, yesterday, by some assailants who laid ambush near his house in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

“The incident occurred around 10.00 pm, the assailants waited for him in the cover of darkness, immediately he alighted from his car and walked towards the door, they released the first bullet on him.

“The bullet tore his hand but he started running to escape from the scene, they chased him to a point where he fell down and pumped many bullets into his body at a close range,” he said.
The Police Command in the state confirmed the incident.

Police/Public Relations Officer, DSP Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident, said the command would issue a statement on the matter.

It was gathered that the governor was yet to assign the deceased, a two-time councillor and former acting chairman of Kolokuma/Opokuma, assigned a portfolio in his new appointment.

