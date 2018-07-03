Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been reported killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The policemen, comprising four personnel of the police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen also had their weapons carted way by the armed men.

The incident happened, on Monday night, at Galadimawa, village a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Daily Sun gathered that the policemen who were on a stop and search duty in the area were attacked by the gunmen said to be over 20 in number and opened fire on the policemen killing seven of them on the spot.

Traders, passerby, motorists who were around the spot when the incident happened, reportedly took to their heels as they scampered for safety.

Police sources, who do not want to be named, told Daily Sun that the news about the death of the policemen got to the FCT Police Command late Monday night, which immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area.

He, however, said that “Sadly when our men got there they found the bodies of the seven police men on the ground.

“The gunmen after killing them also made away with their weapons”. The source said.

Daily Sun gathered that the police had commenced a manhunt to get the gunmen who are believed to have come in from outside the FCT to carry out the dastard act.

The bodies of the deceased police men was said have been deposited at one of the hospital mortuaries in Abuja, while the police authorities were making efforts to reach their families to break the sad news.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick his call.

He also did not respond to a text message sent to his mobile telephone at the time of filing this report.