The Sun News
Latest
3rd July 2018 - President Macron coming to Afrika Shrine has vindicated Fela– Femi Kuti
3rd July 2018 - World Cup 2018 : Sweden beats Switzerland, moves on at World Cup
3rd July 2018 - Romelu Lukaku and Marouane Fellaini shine in stunning comeback win over Japan
3rd July 2018 - Manchester United have found their Didier Drogba
3rd July 2018 - Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen
3rd July 2018 - FG declares state of emergency in water sector
3rd July 2018 - Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja
3rd July 2018 - BREAKING: French President Macron arrives Abuja
3rd July 2018 - Why we passed bill to establish Zamfara varsity – House Leader
3rd July 2018 - Prevail on Army to release Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB writes US, UK, others
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja
GUNMEN

Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja

— 3rd July 2018

Molly Kilete, Abuja

Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been reported killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The policemen, comprising four personnel of the police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen also had their weapons carted way by the armed men.

The incident happened, on Monday night, at Galadimawa, village a satellite town in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Daily Sun gathered that the policemen who were on a stop and search duty in the area were attacked by the gunmen said to be over 20 in number and opened fire on the policemen killing seven of them on the spot.

Traders, passerby, motorists who were around the spot when the incident happened, reportedly took to their heels as they scampered for safety.

Police sources, who do not want to be named, told Daily Sun that the news about the death of the policemen got to the FCT Police Command late Monday night, which immediately dispatched a rescue team to the area.

He, however, said that “Sadly when our men got there they found the bodies of the seven police men on the ground.

“The gunmen after killing them also made away with their weapons”. The source said.

Daily Sun gathered that the police had commenced a manhunt to get the gunmen who are believed to have come in from outside the FCT to carry out the dastard act.

The bodies of the deceased police men was said have been deposited at one of the hospital mortuaries in Abuja, while the police authorities were making efforts to reach their families to break the sad news.

When contacted, Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, did not pick his call.

He also did not respond to a text message sent to his mobile telephone at the time of filing this report.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

1 Comment

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 3rd July 2018 at 7:16 pm
    Reply

    Any this territory native in the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. who do not quit now to work under the natives Revolutionary Militant Groups- RMG etc. which its members are the new military, police etc. under the natives Disintegrated Republics, must go down in the hands of the enemy or with the enemy in this final conquest of the Liberation Revolutionary Warfare of the natives which ends in Sokoto- the sit of the satan of this natives territory. God given Victory is the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

IGBO

Killings: Igbo group issues quit notice to Fulani herdsmen

— 3rd July 2018

Raphael Ede, Enugu No longer comfortable with the numerous killings in various parts of the country, Igbo pressure group, Voice from the East (VEAST) has given the Fulani herdsmen in the South East as well as Anioma, in Delta State, and Ikwere in Rivers State, up till August 31, 2018 to vacate their land and…

  • WATER

    FG declares state of emergency in water sector

    — 3rd July 2018

    Okwe Obi, Abuja Disturbed by the perennial scarcity of water in some parts of the country, the Federal Government has declared a state of emergency to scale up the availability of water through the implementation of action plan. The government also said that one of such was to partner with well-meaning organisations to ensure that…

  • GUNMEN

    Gunmen kill 7 policemen in Abuja

    — 3rd July 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja Seven policemen on security patrol duty have been reported killed in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The policemen, comprising four personnel of the police Mobile Force and three conventional policemen also had their weapons carted way by the armed men. The incident happened, on Monday night, at Galadimawa, village a satellite town…

  • BREAKING: French President Macron arrives Abuja

    — 3rd July 2018

    Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja French President Emmanuel Macron, has arrived Abuja in a Presidential aircraft Airbus 330. President Macron touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at 3:10pm. He was earlier expected to arrive at 2:30pm, but the arrival was delayed by an hour. The French President was received by…

  • ZAMFARA

    Why we passed bill to establish Zamfara varsity – House Leader

    — 3rd July 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto Majority Leader of Zamfara State House of Assembly, Hon. Isah Abdulmumin, has justified the establishment of the proposed Zamfara State University by the Abdulaziz Yari-led administration. Abdulmumin said contrary to the criticism that the proposed university was a misplaced priority, since the state was yet to fill its admission quota in surrounding…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share