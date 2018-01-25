The Sun News
Home / National / Gunmen kill 4 vigilantes in Kwara

Gunmen kill 4 vigilantes in Kwara

— 25th January 2018

Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Gunmen, yesterday, attacked some villages in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing four members of the local vigilance group and injuring several others.
Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abdullahi Abubakar, disclosed yesterday that the gunmen mounted a camp in the National Park, moving from one community to another to terrorise residents.
The National Park covers about 50 kilometres of land between Kaiama local council in Kwara and Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.
Abubakar explained that the hoodlums usually raided the villages, robbing the residents of their belongings, particularly foodstuff, cows and goats, and returned to the camp to make merry. According to him, when the complaints of the attacks become too much, the council decided to deploy members of the local vigilance group on surveillance to the place.
“Unfortunately, when the vigilantes approached them in their camp, they exchanged fire to the extent that they killed one of the vigilance group members and three others are missing. We don’t know their whereabouts and, for now, nobody can go into the bush and start searching for the dead bodies. One of our vigilantes was confirmed dead. While three others are missing, several other vigilantes were injured,” he said.
The villages attacked by the gunmen, according to him, were Tunga Maje, Nukku and Woro, among others.
Abubakar, however, said that the state government has taken charge and that about 50 soldiers have been deployed from the 222 Battalion to comb the bush.
The Police Public Relations Officer for the state command, DSP Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the development. He said that the command had deployed mobile policemen to the area and the Commissioner of Police has ordered investigation into the matter.

