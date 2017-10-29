The Sun News
Latest
29th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 4, injure 4 in Aba
29th October 2017 - Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest
29th October 2017 - My alarming discovery on Boko Haram – Obasanjo
29th October 2017 - Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP
29th October 2017 - IGP, prepare for tough Senate probe
29th October 2017 - Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals
29th October 2017 - Victoria 08070850834
29th October 2017 - Army arrests 399, ends Crocodile Smile 2 in Lagos, Ogun
29th October 2017 - Dangers of staring at computer screen for long
29th October 2017 - Top 10 signs that you are at risk of a stroke
Home / National / Gunmen kill 4, injure 4 in Aba

Gunmen kill 4, injure 4 in Aba

— 29th October 2017

…Police say “It’s a drug war”

From: Okey Sampson, Aba

Tragedy struck in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, when gunmen invaded a bank on college road located within the Iheorji axis of the city, killing four persons and injuring four others.

 It was gathered that gunmen numbering about five came in an ash coloured Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) and invaded Iheorji Avenue about 7 am and opened fire on eight men at a joint. 

 A source stated that as the gunmen were shooting, they overheard them saying, ‘since you swore not to allow us to do the work from where we get our daily bread, we will not allow you to live.’

At the end of the attack which was said to have lasted well over one hour without any challenge from the Ndiegoro Police Division in charge of the area, three persons at the ‘joint’ believed to be members of a local vigilance group were shot dead, while five others were wounded.

 Those who sustained injurieswere said to have been rushed to an undisclosed private hospital in the city, where one of the victims reportedly died in the wee hours of yesterday, bringing the total number of casualties to four.

 One of the victims identified as Herbert and believed to be the major target of the hoodlums had his stomach ripped open by bullets and his intestine splattered on the ground.       

 Another account of the incident from a resident of the area alleged that the gunmen shot sporadically into the air after the operation and escaped in a commercial bus.

 The source who simply gave his name as Chetachukwu said that they had been apprehensive over the fear of being unduly arrested by security agents who couldn’t come to their rescue while the shooting lasted.

 The spokesperson of Abia State Police Command, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the shooting incident but described it as a drug war between two rival groups. He stated that they were still investigating the matter.

Post Views: 27
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 4, injure 4 in Aba

— 29th October 2017

…Police say “It’s a drug war” From: Okey Sampson, Aba Tragedy struck in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State, when gunmen invaded a bank on college road located within the Iheorji axis of the city, killing four persons and injuring four others.  It was gathered that gunmen numbering about five came in an ash…

  • Encomiums as Gen. Malu is laid to rest

    — 29th October 2017

    From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi The remains of former Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Victor Malu, were yesterday laid to rest at his country home in Tse Adoor, Katsina-Ala Local Government Area of Benue State with full military compliments. The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, was also in attendance. Benue State Governor, Samuel…

  • My alarming discovery on Boko Haram – Obasanjo

    — 29th October 2017

    From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday, disclosed why Boko Haram insurgency was launched in the North-eastern part of Nigeria. This discovery, he said, was made while conducting a research for his degree in Christian Theology. According to him, abject poverty arising Nigeria’s corrupt system led to the formation of kick against western…

  • Hameed Ali’s outburst: APC has admitted failure – PDP

    — 29th October 2017

    By Omoniyi Salaudeen Lagos and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, has said that repeated attemptS by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to blame his party for the failings of the Buhari administration is an admission of failure.  He made this assertion in reaction to the outburst of Comptroller…

  • Pension fraud : Maina’s dirty deals

    — 29th October 2017

    Documents reveal real reasons EFCC declared ex-PRTT boss wanted By Onyedika Agbedo Despite the recent claim by the family of the embattled former Chairman of the presidential Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr Abdulrasheed Maina, that a cabal has been behind his travails, fresh facts have emerged detailing how he allegedly used his position to…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share