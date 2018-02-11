The Sun News
11th February 2018 - APC: Tinubu competent to reconcile feuds –VON DG 
11th February 2018 - 150,000 policemen attached to VIPs, unauthorised persons –PSC
11th February 2018 - Gov, senators, Reps plot to dump APC
11th February 2018 - The Sun Awards most prestigious – Ekere, Public Service winner
11th February 2018 - Gen. John Shagaya, dies in Plateau auto crash
11th February 2018 - Lagos seals Redeemed Church, others
11th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 4 in Southern Kaduna
11th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 3, injure 2 in Plateau
11th February 2018 - BREAKING: John Shagaya dies in auto crash
11th February 2018 - Passenger plane crashes near Moscow after takeoff, 71 feared dead
Gunmen kill 4 in Southern Kaduna

Gunmen kill 4 in Southern Kaduna

— 11th February 2018

Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Four persons have been reported dead and one other critically injured after gunmen attacked Bakin Kogi village, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, yesterday.

Locals who confirmed the development, said the victims were palm wine tappers who came from another community to conduct their business, while their assailants attacked them in the bush and killed four of them, though one managed to escape with severe injuries.

A resident of the area, who did not want his name in print for security reasons, said: “Those that were killed were not members of Bakin Kogi, they were palm wine tappers from another community.

“They were in the bush tapping palm wine when they were attacked by unidentified gunmen. I cannot tell you where they came from for now. But they are not from our community here. Policemen have visited the place and evacuated their bodies. The area is calm as I speak with you.”

Another source claimed that “the attackers, in their numbers, stormed the village around 9am from the outskirts of the village and shot at innocent persons, killing four and injuring one. Other people at the scene escaped unhurt.”

When contacted on phone for confirmation, Commissioner of Police in Kaduna State, Austin Iwar, requested for more time before he could respond saying so many things were happening at the same time.

“I cannot confirm this to you now. Give me till tomorrow”, he said.

However, the command’s spokesman, ASP Mukhtar Aliyu, was quoted to have confirmed the incident though he was yet to get full details at press time.

“The divisional police officer and the area commander are collating assessment reports at the affected community,” the police spokesman said.

