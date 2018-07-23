Gunmen kill 4 civilians in Afghan mosque

KhaleejTimes

An Afghan official says gunmen opened fire on worshippers inside a mosque in eastern Nangarhar province, killing four people.

Attahullah Khogyani, the provincial governor’s spokesman, says three people, including the mosque’s religious leader, were wounded in the attack, which took place on Sunday evening in the district of Surkh Rod.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but both the Taleban and Daesh militants are active in eastern Afghanistan, especially in Nangarhar province.

Earlier on Sunday, a Daesh suicide bomber struck near the Kabul airport, killing 14 people and narrowly missing Afghanistan’s vice president, who was returning home after living in Turkey for over a year.

Gen. Abdul Rashid Dostum, a former Uzbek warlord, and his entourage were unharmed, but 50 other people were wounded.