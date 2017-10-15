Gunmen kill 3 NDLEA officials in Kogi

From Emmanuel ADEYEMI, Lokoja

It was a sad day for the Kogi State command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency as three of its operatives were on Friday evening killed by unknown gunmen.

The operatives were manning a check point along Okene – Auchi road when the gunmen suddenly emerged and sprayed bullets on them killing three instantly.

An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the NDLEA officials were on the road conducting routine checks on vehicles in search for drugs especially marijuana when the incident occurred at about 6 pm.

The account said the attack occurred around the main gate of the Federal College of Education Okene where the attackers struck.w

Our information source said the attackers went away with the operatives Lar rifles.

The names of the officials killed were given as Onwumere Nicholas, Peter Ebun and Abdulrahman Musa .

When contacted, the state Commandant of the NDLEA, Alhaji Idris Bello confirmed the incident and expressed sadness over the development saying the three officials killed were some of the reliable hands in the command.

Bello however said his men along with the police are now on the trail of the killers even as he called on members of the public to give them useful information that could lead to their arrest.