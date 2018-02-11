The Sun News
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill 3, injure 2 in Plateau

Gunmen kill 3, injure 2 in Plateau

— 11th February 2018

• Herdsmen’ve killed over 20 in Nasarawa, says Sen. Adokwe

Gyang Bere, Jos; Linus Oota, Lafia

Three persons were killed and two others injured by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zangwai village, in Miango District,  Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, last Saturday.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased were returning to the village from Jos, the state capital when they were killed by suspected herdsmen while two others sustained injuries.

The injured it was learnt are currently receiving treatment at Enos hospital in Bassa.

Police/Public Relations Officer, Mr Tyopev Marthias Terna, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) confirmed the deaths and those injured.

He said one of the corpses has been identified by the family while the remaining two were yet to be identified but that their photographs and other details have been captured, for investigation.

Terna said no arrest has been made but investigation has commenced.

He said security has been deployed to the area, to avert further attacks and killings.

Meanwhile, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, representing Nasarawa South, Suleiman Adokwe has raised the alarm that his senatorial district is under fire by the marauding Fulani militia, and that over 20 people have been killed while others are still missing.

Senator Adokwe alleged that herdsmen have declared war on his people and pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to send “military experts to come around and trash the herdsmen once and for all, for the good of everybody.”

He noted that Tiv settlements in the five local government areas which constitutes his senatorial zone have been displaced.

Senator Adokwe stated these to newsmen, at the weekend, during his visit to Internally Deplaced Persons (IDPs) camps in his senatorial district, where over 30,000 people have been displaced in fresh attacks. The lawmaker also decried “the high level of politics being played with human lives by some leaders in the state.”

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 5:42 am
    Cattle rearers are not behind present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives, terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. ara behind the present attacks against natives of this territory of the natives- Burn Down their barracks, vehicles etc. on your God given native land, Slaughter them on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, take everything in their possession- arms etc., march on them to full conquest- they are working for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, they are killing for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives- if you do not annihilate and erase them on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives, they will annihilate and erase you on your God given native land, if you do not get to them, they will get to you- it is Bloody Political War in Revolution War of the natives, the terrorism mercenaries of fulani criminal terrorists nickname military, police etc. are killing the natives of this territory of the natives for fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives, Annihilate them for you Liberation, for your Freedom on your God given native land under Disintegrated Republics of the natives in 21st century world. It is God given Liberation, it is God given Freedom which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 12th February 2018 at 5:57 am
    Natives of this territory of the natives- South East, South South, South West, North East, North West, North Central, are fighting war of the same purpose against the same enemy- which is war to erase fulani criminal terrorists Political Control over this territory of the natives which must be accomplished with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under Disintegrated Republics of the natives- Biafra Republic of south east, Niger Delta Republic of south south, Oduduwa Republic of south west, North East Republic, North West Republic, North Central Republic, with economic cooperation and assistance etc. which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world- education, employment, job, salary, pension, business, public infrastructures, amenities etc. which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Sokoto has fallen, Abuja has fallen- nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists cows in this territory of the natives, nothing on earth will keep fulani criminal terrorists sultanate, emirates, sultan, emirs, palaces, collaborators, financiers, terrorism mercenaries etc. in this territory of the natives. God given Liberation has come, God given Freedom has under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. God Is With Us!!!

