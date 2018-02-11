Gunmen kill 3, injure 2 in Plateau

• Herdsmen’ve killed over 20 in Nasarawa, says Sen. Adokwe

Gyang Bere, Jos; Linus Oota, Lafia

Three persons were killed and two others injured by suspected Fulani herdsmen at Zangwai village, in Miango District, Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State, last Saturday.

Daily Sun gathered that the deceased were returning to the village from Jos, the state capital when they were killed by suspected herdsmen while two others sustained injuries.

The injured it was learnt are currently receiving treatment at Enos hospital in Bassa.

Police/Public Relations Officer, Mr Tyopev Marthias Terna, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) confirmed the deaths and those injured.

He said one of the corpses has been identified by the family while the remaining two were yet to be identified but that their photographs and other details have been captured, for investigation.

Terna said no arrest has been made but investigation has commenced.

He said security has been deployed to the area, to avert further attacks and killings.

Meanwhile, Senator Suleiman Adokwe, representing Nasarawa South, Suleiman Adokwe has raised the alarm that his senatorial district is under fire by the marauding Fulani militia, and that over 20 people have been killed while others are still missing.

Senator Adokwe alleged that herdsmen have declared war on his people and pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari to send “military experts to come around and trash the herdsmen once and for all, for the good of everybody.”

He noted that Tiv settlements in the five local government areas which constitutes his senatorial zone have been displaced.

Senator Adokwe stated these to newsmen, at the weekend, during his visit to Internally Deplaced Persons (IDPs) camps in his senatorial district, where over 30,000 people have been displaced in fresh attacks. The lawmaker also decried “the high level of politics being played with human lives by some leaders in the state.”