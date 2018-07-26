– The Sun News
Latest
26th July 2018 - Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers
26th July 2018 - C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection
26th July 2018 - Smuggling: Nigeria, Benin Republic set up joint c’ittee
26th July 2018 - Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate
26th July 2018 - Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC
26th July 2018 - Bauchi lawmaker dumps APC
26th July 2018 - Ortom’s defection shocking, says APC
26th July 2018 - Air Force varsity takes off this year
26th July 2018 - 2019: Group adopts Atiku as sole candidate
26th July 2018 - Expel Saraki now, APC Dep Spokesman tells party
Home / National / Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers
GUNMEN

Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers

— 26th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Three policemen have been reportedly shot dead by gunmen around Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that the slain police officers were shot dead, on Wednesday morning, at a check point around a  popular petrol  station in the area and their guns taken away by the gunmen.

A community source, who pleaded not to be mentioned, confirmed the killing, saying that the police officers were on their stop and search duty, when the  gunmen attacked them and carted away their weapons.

At the time of filing the report, spokesman of the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni,  a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not be reached for confirmation, as he did not reply a text message sent to him on the incident.

READ ALSO: C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

However, it was noted that the latest killing would bring it to the total number of eight police personnel killed in the state by hoodlums, within a month, and their guns taken away by the killers.

Within this period two policemen were killed around Eliparawo junction along Ada-George road,  one at a filling station around Agip junction along Ada-George,  two weeks ago, two police personnel were shot dead along Rumuosi/Ozuoba link road,  in the state capital.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

GUNMEN

Gunmen kill 3 cops in Rivers

— 26th July 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt Three policemen have been reportedly shot dead by gunmen around Rumuigbo community in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that the slain police officers were shot dead, on Wednesday morning, at a check point around a  popular petrol  station in the area and their guns taken away…

  • AYADE

    C’ River APC protests Ayade’s planned defection

    — 26th July 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja The All Progressives Congress (APC), Cross River State chapter, on Wednesday, protested the alleged planned defection of Cross River state governor, Sen. Ben Ayade to the party. Protesting at the National Secretariat of APC, in Abuja, the Cross River youths, bearing placards warned that they would do everything to resist Ayade’s plan….

  • NIGERIA

    Smuggling: Nigeria, Benin Republic set up joint c’ittee

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Nigeria and Republic of Benin have agreed on a joint committee to combat smuggling. This was the outcome of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s meeting with President Patrice Talon of the Republic of Benin at State House, Abuja, on Wednesday. Modalities of the joint committee to combat smuggling were to be worked out as…

  • YUGUDA

    Vote out APC, ex-Gov. Yuguda tells Bauchi electorate

    — 26th July 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi Immediate past governor of Bauchi State, Mallam Isa Yuguda, has urged the electorate in the state to vote out the current All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in the state in order to put an end to the current suffering they are facing. Yuguda stated this, on Wednesday, in Bauchi, shortly after being…

  • BUHARI

    Buhari approves Anyanwu as new Provost Alvan Ikoku FEC

    — 26th July 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Dr. Dan  Anyanwu as the new Provost of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education, Owerri, Imo State. The Permanent Secretary (General Services Office) in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Olusegun Adekunle, in a  statement, said the appointment…

Archive

July 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share