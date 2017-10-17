The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau
17th October 2017 - Senate probes revocation of oil blocks
17th October 2017 - IPOB: Army to begin deradicalisation of members  
17th October 2017 - Monkeypox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa
17th October 2017 - Buhari’s World Bank request misconstrued –Oshiomhole
17th October 2017 - Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  
17th October 2017 - Fire guts Kachikwu’s house
17th October 2017 - Somalia bomb blast: 165 unidentified bodies buried
17th October 2017 - Liberia: Weah, Boakai headed for presidential run-off Nov 7
17th October 2017 - DR Congo wins seat on UN rights council despite US opposition
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau

Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau

— 17th October 2017

Buhari gives army, police marching orders 

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Twenty-six people were killed yesterday in a renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily sun gathered that several people were injured, when the attackers invaded the village at about 2:30am.

It was also gathered that the victims, including children, women, men and the aged, were  either gunned  down or macheted to death after they had eportedly fled to a primary school, for fear of night attacks..

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tyopev Marthias Terna, confirmed the attack.

“I heard that there was an attack in Nkiedonwhro village in Bassa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday.

Witnesses said “about 26 people have been confirmed dead and we are still in the process of recovering more corpses.

Several people were injured. The attackers ran into the bush after the attack…”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered authorities of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to halt what he described as the ”madness” in the state.

Buhari was reacting to the Plateau killings.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, the president described the current killings as “sad and regrettable.”

In a related development, a mass burial was conducted for those who were killed yesterday.

National President of Irigwe Development Association, Sunday Abdu confirmed the mass burial during a press conference with newsmen.

“The gunmen killed five persons on Friday night, a day the state government declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bassa…”

LGA and six persons were also killed in a different village on Sunday night and we lost 27 in the early hours of yesterday which have been given mass burial.”

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau

— 17th October 2017

Buhari gives army, police marching orders  From Gyang Bere, Jos Twenty-six people were killed yesterday in a renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. Daily sun gathered that several people were injured, when the attackers invaded the village at…

  • Senate probes revocation of oil blocks

    — 17th October 2017

    From Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions has begun investigation into alleged revocation of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 13 and awarding of same to the Nigeria  Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), a subsidiary of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) through executive fiat. The investigation is coming two weeks after the…

  • IPOB: Army to begin deradicalisation of members  

    — 17th October 2017

    From Magnus Eze, Abuja Barely 24 hours after the army announced the end of its “Operation Python Dance 2 (Egwu Eke Abuo)” and withdrawal of its personnel from the South East, military authorities said they would commence deradicalisation programme for members of the recently proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to discourage secessionist narratives. Director,…

  • Monkeypox patient commits suicide in Bayelsa

    — 17th October 2017

    From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa A patient of Monkeypox in Bayelsa State has committed suicide at the isolation facility located at the Niger Delta University Teaching Hospital (NDUTH). The deceased, one of the 21 patients being treated at the NDUTH, was scheduled for evaluation test at the weekend preparatory to his discharge when he committed suicide….

  • Buhari’s World Bank request misconstrued –Oshiomhole

    — 17th October 2017

    By Sunday Ani Former governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole has risen in defence of President Muhammadu Buhari’s request from the World Bank to focus its assistance on the Northeastern zone of the country. Oshiomhole, who claimed to be present at the meeting between President Buahri and the World Bank president, Dr. Kim Jong, on…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share