Gunmen kill 27 in fresh herdsmen’s attack in Plateau

Buhari gives army, police marching orders

From Gyang Bere, Jos

Twenty-six people were killed yesterday in a renewed attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom, in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily sun gathered that several people were injured, when the attackers invaded the village at about 2:30am.

It was also gathered that the victims, including children, women, men and the aged, were either gunned down or macheted to death after they had eportedly fled to a primary school, for fear of night attacks..

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Tyopev Marthias Terna, confirmed the attack.

“I heard that there was an attack in Nkiedonwhro village in Bassa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday.

Witnesses said “about 26 people have been confirmed dead and we are still in the process of recovering more corpses.

Several people were injured. The attackers ran into the bush after the attack…”

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered authorities of the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police Force to halt what he described as the ”madness” in the state.

Buhari was reacting to the Plateau killings.

In a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, yesterday, the president described the current killings as “sad and regrettable.”

In a related development, a mass burial was conducted for those who were killed yesterday.

National President of Irigwe Development Association, Sunday Abdu confirmed the mass burial during a press conference with newsmen.

“The gunmen killed five persons on Friday night, a day the state government declared a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bassa…”

LGA and six persons were also killed in a different village on Sunday night and we lost 27 in the early hours of yesterday which have been given mass burial.”