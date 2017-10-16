The Sun News
16th October 2017 - Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack
16th October 2017 - Buhari, AGF ask court to throw out suit against Ibrahim Magu
16th October 2017 - BREAKING: Diplomatic team in car crash in Abuja
16th October 2017 - Enugu LG polls: APC  warns PDP against  rigging
16th October 2017 - Worship God with your lifestyle, not just songs – Kolade
16th October 2017 - Bauchi govt. to enrol 10,000 orphans in school
16th October 2017 - 300 benefit from NYSC free medicare in Taraba
16th October 2017 - You have case to answer, court tells ex-NIMASA DG, Akpobolokemi, others
16th October 2017 - Yellow Fever: Kwara vaccinates 200,000 people in 3 days
16th October 2017 - Saraki seeks collective fight against terrorism
Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack

Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack

— 16th October 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 26 persons were early Monday killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that several others were injured when the attackers invaded the villager at about 2:30 am when the inhabitants of the area were deeply asleep.

It was gathered that the victims includes children, women, men and the aged were gun  down and several machete death.

Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna confirmed the attacked and said he has not been furnished with detail of the incident and pledged to inform our reporter as soon as he get the details.

“I had that there was an attacked in Nkiedonwhro village of Bassa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday but I do not have the detail now and as soon as I get the details I will inform you.”

Eyewitness said that the attackers invaded the village at about 2:30am when people were deeply asleep and shots about 26 persons dead.

“About 26 persons have been confirmed dead and we are still on the process of recovering more corpse. Also, several persons were injured and the attackers run into the bush after the attack.”

