Gunmen kill 26, dozen injured in Plateau fresh attack

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 26 persons were early Monday killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in Nkiedonwhro village of Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that several others were injured when the attackers invaded the villager at about 2:30 am when the inhabitants of the area were deeply asleep.

It was gathered that the victims includes children, women, men and the aged were gun down and several machete death.

Police Public Relation Officer, ASP Tyopev Marthias Terna confirmed the attacked and said he has not been furnished with detail of the incident and pledged to inform our reporter as soon as he get the details.

“I had that there was an attacked in Nkiedonwhro village of Bassa Local Government Area in the early hours of Monday but I do not have the detail now and as soon as I get the details I will inform you.”

Eyewitness said that the attackers invaded the village at about 2:30am when people were deeply asleep and shots about 26 persons dead.

“About 26 persons have been confirmed dead and we are still on the process of recovering more corpse. Also, several persons were injured and the attackers run into the bush after the attack.”