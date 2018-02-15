The Sun News
Latest
15th February 2018 - Gunmen kill 2 varsity students
15th February 2018 - 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military
15th February 2018 - Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers
15th February 2018 - Finally, Zuma resigns
15th February 2018 - Reps begin probe on alleged $21bn crude oil loss
15th February 2018 - NUPENG suspends 15-day industrial action ultimatum
15th February 2018 - Inflation crashes to 15.13% –NBS
15th February 2018 - NCS kicks at NITDA’s proposed registration, licensing of IT contractors
15th February 2018 - Shell Oil spill: London Appeal Court rules against 2 Nigerian communities
15th February 2018 - 5 injured as Atlanta-bound carrier makes emergency landing in Lagos
Home / National / Gunmen kill 2 varsity students

Gunmen kill 2 varsity students

— 15th February 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia

At least two first class students of the Federal University, Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State, have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked the students’ village, known as Mararaba-Akunza.

The public relations officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the killing of the two students, said that police got the report from the university’s registrar that gunmen stormed the students’ village at Mararaba-Akunza, opposite the campus gate, at about 10:30pm Tuesday night and shot indiscriminately.

Idirisu said, when the police got to the scene, two students had been shot by the gunmen, who also dispossessed others of their valuables before fleeing into the night.

He said one of the students died on the spot, while the other later died at the hospital, adding that their remains have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia.

He said the police have commenced investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, the university’s public relations officer, Abubakar Ibrahim, said one of the deceased had graduated and was processing his final clearance, while the other was a 400-level English student.

Ibrahim said the vice chancellor, Prof. Mohammed Sanusi-Liman, has commiserated with the family of the deceased over the incident and condemned the attack.

He said the management of the institution has declared a one-day mourning period in honour of the slain students. 

Speaking to our correspondent, a student of the institution, Solomon Hur, appealed to the management and government to beef up security around the school to forestall a recurrence, adding that the institution was no longer safe for students.

He said: “Since I came to this school in 2014, we have never witnessed any case of robbery or cultism and, with this killing, most of us are afraid. We want the school authorities and the security agencies to beef up security to guarantee our safety.”

Daily Sun gathered that one of the deceased, Mr. Patrick Terlumun, was a first class 400 level student of the university in the English department, while the late Daniel was a first class graduate of Economics and was at the school to process his clearance.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 2 varsity students

— 15th February 2018

Linus Oota, Lafia At least two first class students of the Federal University, Lafia, capital of Nasarawa State, have been killed and several others injured after gunmen attacked the students’ village, known as Mararaba-Akunza. The public relations officer of the Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, who confirmed the killing of the two students, said…

  • 156 Boko Haram insurgents killed, 3,475 civilians rescued – Military

    — 15th February 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri  No fewer than 156 Boko Haram insurgents have been killed and 3,475 civilian hostages rescued by the military in an offensive to clear the insurgents from their stronghold. Theatre commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, said in press conference yesterday in Maiduguri, Borno State, that the military returned to Sambisa on…

  • Don Waney’s CSO, Nana, killed in Rivers

    — 15th February 2018

    Tony John, Port Harcourt Security operatives have killed Augustine Agulegbu, the chief security officer (CSO), of the notorious cultist and kidnap kingpin in Ogba/ Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, Don Waney. It was gathered that Agulegbu, also known as Nana, until his death, was the sixth in command in Don Waney’s dreaded group….

  • Finally, Zuma resigns

    — 15th February 2018

    Embattled South African President, Jacob Zuma, last night kissed the canvass as he resigned, ending close to nine-year tenure. His resignation came barely a week after his party, the African National Congress (ANC), asked him to thrown in the towel following series of allegations, bordering on corruption and others. It also came on the eve…

  • Reps begin probe on alleged $21bn crude oil loss

    — 15th February 2018

    …As minister rules out windfall in petroleum price An ad-hoc committee of the House of Representatives yesterday, launched a probe into alleged loss of crude oil in Nigeria worth $21billion. The House has therefore directed the committee to investigate within four weeks debts owed  indigenous companies by International Oil Companies (IOCs). Speaking at the inauguration,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share