The Sun News
Latest
3rd April 2018 - Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
3rd April 2018 - Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye
3rd April 2018 - Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov
3rd April 2018 - Easter Day attack: Military sets up probe panel in Maiduguri
3rd April 2018 - 2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers
3rd April 2018 - Soldiers kill 2 criminals, recovers arms, ammunition in Kaduna
3rd April 2018 - Emir of Kano urges Sarkin Matasa to invigorate fight against insurgency
3rd April 2018 - We need Buhari’s infrastructure, not OBJ’s attacks – Kalu
3rd April 2018 - UPDATE: Buhari, APC govs meeting deadlocked
3rd April 2018 - JUST IN: Herdsmen attack Enugu community, machete security guard
Home / National / Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers
Gunmen RULER

Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

— 3rd April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt

At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs, operating within Mgbuelia village, in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons killed, following an argument that broke out during grand finale of their hunting expedition at the weekend.

A source within the community, Alex Igbani, who confirmed the attack to the reporter, said in a separate attack after the cult violent incident, some yet-to-be-identified armed men invaded the residence of Chief Goodluck Umetor,  on Monday night, and whisked him away at gunpoint.

Igbani said the whereabouts of Chief Umetor have remained unknown even as no contact has been established between the family members and the kidnappers.

He expressed, “My brother, it all started on Sunday, when our village marked our cultural festival called hunting expedition.  Two cult gangs clashed, which resulted to the murder of two persons.

“On Monday night,  just some minutes past 10pm, we heard gunshots and discovered that our recognized chief has been kidnapped. We don’t know those behind these dastardly acts”.

Rivers State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO),  Nnamdi Omoni, has also confirmed the incidents to journalists.

Omoni assured that the command had intensified efforts to ensure that the kidnapped victim was rescued unhurt and the hoodlums apprehended.

 

 

Share

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen RULER

Gunmen kill 2, abduct traditional ruler in Rivers

— 3rd April 2018

Tony John, Port Harcourt At least two persons have been killed and a community leader kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Rundele community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State. Daily Sun gathered that two rival cult gangs, operating within Mgbuelia village, in Rundele had clashed, leaving two persons killed, following an argument that broke…

  • Police re-arrest, parade suspects linked to Dino melaye

    — 3rd April 2018

    Molly Kilete, Abuja The Police Force Headquarters, in Abuja, have paraded the two principal suspects who escaped from custody in the alleged arm case involving Sen. Dino Melaye. The suspects Kabiru Seidu aka ‘Osama’ and Nuhu Salisu aka ‘Small’, were arrested at Tafawa Balewa LGA in Bauchi State and Ganaja village in Kogi State, respectively…

  • NASARAWA Agara

    Nasarawa 2019: Money can’t buy the people’s conscience – Deputy Gov

    — 3rd April 2018

    Linus Oota, Lafia Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Hon. Silas Ali Agara, has said that money has never played a role in deciding who governs the state, noting that 2019 will not be an exception. Hon. Agara, who is a governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the 2019 governorship…

  • Nigerian MILITARY General Nicholas

    Easter Day attack: Military sets up probe panel in Maiduguri

    — 3rd April 2018

    Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri The Nigerian Military has inaugurated a four-man committee to probe the circumstances which led to multiple attacks on communities near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Easter Day by Boko Haram, an incident that left no fewer than 20 people dead and 83 wounded. Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj. Gen. Rogers…

  • 2018 budget: FG holds retreat with CEOs, MDAs accounting officers

    — 3rd April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja In order  to ensure effective implementation of the 2018 budget and address all identified inadequacies or deficiencies in the 2017 edition, the Federal Government will, on Saturday, hold a mandatory retreat with Accounting officers and Chief Executive Officers(CEOs) from all Ministries, Departments and Agencies(MDAs). Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share