The Sun News
Latest
30th March 2018 - Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara
30th March 2018 - Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno
30th March 2018 - Tears, grief as 11 slain soldiers are buried
30th March 2018 - Jesus has been appearing to me for years –Reverend Sister
30th March 2018 - Southern Kaduna: 6 killed in village attack –Police
30th March 2018 - Lagos: Buhari’s visit targeted at Easter –Catholic Archbishop
30th March 2018 - Why we re-introduced History in school curriculum –FG
30th March 2018 - IPI: Nigerian media ready to host the world –LOC spokesman
30th March 2018 - Imo: Okorocha dares Bishop Obinna
29th March 2018 - ‘We will talk about it’ – defiant Osinbajo on corruption in Jonathan admin
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara

Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara

— 30th March 2018

Again, blood flowed in Zamfara State yesterday as gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers reportedly killed 15 herders in the latest bout of violence in herding communities in the state.

The police spokesman for Zamfara State, Muhammad Shehu, said: “Bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people.”

His account was corroborated by a senior local government official, Gado Anka. Anka said that motorcycle-riding gunmen stormed the remote village in Anka district around 1pm, shooting dead 12 residents before fleeing to a hideout in the bush.

“They returned two hours later and attacked mourners during the funeral of the victims in the cemetery, killing three more and injuring several others,” he said.

Rural communities in the agrarian state are under siege from gangs who kill, loot and burn homes.

This has prompted villages to form vigilance groups, which in turn are often accused of extra-judicial killings of suspected cattle thieves, prompting deadly reprisals by the gangs.

It was not clear if the latest killings were as a result of reprisals.

In February, dozens of people were killed when gunmen opened fire on traders and villagers at Birane, in the Zurmi area of the state.

Share

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kill 15 herdsmen in Zamfara

— 30th March 2018

Again, blood flowed in Zamfara State yesterday as gunmen believed to be cattle rustlers reportedly killed 15 herders in the latest bout of violence in herding communities in the state. The police spokesman for Zamfara State, Muhammad Shehu, said: “Bandits attacked Bawon-Daji village yesterday and killed 15 people.” His account was corroborated by a senior…

  • Soldiers nab 3 Boko Haram terrorists in Borno

    — 30th March 2018

    • Army urges group to embrace amnesty Molly Kilete, Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that its troops on internal security operations in the North East have arrested three suspected members of the Boko Haram terrorist group in Borno State. According to the director of army public relations, Brigadier-General Texas Chukwu, the terrorists were nabbed…

  • Tears, grief as 11 slain soldiers are buried

    — 30th March 2018

    Sola Ojo, Kaduna IT was a sober atmosphere as the remains of 11 soldiers killed by bandits at Kampanin Doka village in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State were laid to rest at the Commonwealth Cemetery, Kaduna. The bandits had attacked the village on the night of March 20, killing 11 soldiers who…

  • Jesus has been appearing to me for years –Reverend Sister

    — 30th March 2018

    •He said I should tell the world His second coming is near Henry Umahi; [email protected] AS CHRISTIANS all over the world celebrate Easter, a nun, Reverend Sister Emmanuel, has revealed her encounters with Jesus Christ. The nun, who bears two male names, Emmanuel Emmanuel, because, according to her, “Catholic Sisters answer male names,” said for years…

  • Southern Kaduna: 6 killed in village attack –Police

    — 30th March 2018

    Kaduna State Police Command has confirmed that six people were killed, while four others were injured in Southern Kaduna, yesterday, when gunmen struck in Bakin Kogi, Kanikon Chiefdom in Jema’a Local Government Area. The command’s Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Mukhtar, confirmed the incident and added that four males and two females were killed during the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share