From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

No fewer than 11 persons were yesterday, killed by gunmen suspected to be cultists in Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

But, the State Police Command has confirmed 10 persons lost their lives in the incident, which occurred in the early hours of yesterday.

The killing occurred 72 hours after two persons were shot dead in the same community by armed men and the arrest of a suspect by policemen.

An eyewitness, who gave his name as Nasiru Usman, said the persons that carried out the operation, raised a building suspected belong to the family of one of their targets.