Home / National / Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau

Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau

— 4th December 2017

From Gyang Bere, Jos

No fewer than 11 persons were ambushed and gruesomely killed by suspected herdsmen at Diyan junction, in Rim District, Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the killings, which occurred in the late hours of Tuesday, left nine persons dead on the spot, while two others died in hospitals.  Three persons are in critical condition, it was gathered.

Sources revealed that the victims were returning from Makera market in a car before being ambushed by the assailants.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Tyopev Martias Terna, confirmed that 11 persons were killed in the attack, while three others were injured.

He said investigation had commenced to unravel the suspects, with a view to bringing them to book.

Meanwhile, spokesperson of the Special Task Force (STF) in charge of internal security in Plateau, Captain Umar Adams, said eight persons lost their lives in the attack.

According to him, military personnel had been deployed in the area to protect life and property.

