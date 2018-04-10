The Sun News
Latest
10th April 2018 - Winnie Mandela (1936—2018)
10th April 2018 - What’s wrong with the looters’ list?
10th April 2018 -  Corruption: A tale of two lists
10th April 2018 - Youth empowerment scheme in Enugu
10th April 2018 - National Assembly and nation building
10th April 2018 - How to end herdsmen/farmers’ crises -Prof. Sharubutu
10th April 2018 - Ekweremadu’s many battles
10th April 2018 - 27 schoolchildren killed in Indian bus plunge
10th April 2018 - Illinois Democrat becomes first sitting US female senator to give birth in office
10th April 2018 - Jailed Brazil ex-president’s supporters camp outside cell
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau, Nasarawa

Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau, Nasarawa

— 10th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos and  Linus Oota, Lafia

No fewer than seven persons have been  killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at a relaxation centre in Nding community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9:30pm on Sunday night, claimed the lives of six men and a woman who was a waitress at the relaxation spot where the villagers were taking their drinks.

A witness claimed that the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen, who stormed the lounge with gunfire and killed seven persons, while several other persons scampared  for safety.

Police public relations officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Terna, confirmed that five persons were killed by gunmen and three others were injured.

He said his office has not been furnished with details of the attack and promised to inform our reporter as soon as he got the details.

Terna noted that a mining well also claimed two persons on Saturday in Wase Local Government Area of the state. He gave their names as Safianu Yinusa from Kangial village, Dengi Kanam LGA, and Usman Abdullahi of Gwaram village of Bashar District, Wase LGA.

The member representing Barkin-Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Hon. Edward Pwajok, SAN, member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described the attack as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said the fresh killing was coming at a time when the local government was celebrating the return of peace after decades of attacks and violence.

Pwajok urged residents to remain law-abiding and report any suspicious persons or activities in the community to security the agencies.

He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In another development, no fewer than four persons were on Sunday night killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place at about 11pm, when the victims were relaxing in front of their compound because of the heat, at Gidan Ayua and Agia in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State, close to Yelwata in Benue State.

The names of the victims were Hembaor Ahoor, Terlumun John Adair, Engr. Hange as well as Mr. Mfer. Their bodies have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mogue in Lafia by the police.

A witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the attack was in reprisal for the killing of 11 Fulani herdsmen last Saturday in Yelwata by the suspected Tiv militia.

He said the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen who invaded the village, situated on the state’s boundary with Yelwata, Benue.

The police public relations office of Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the death of the four people in the attack.

He said the police have mobilised men to the affected area to ensure peace and prevent further attacks.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

herdsmen

How to end herdsmen/farmers’ crises -Prof. Sharubutu

— 10th April 2018

Gyang Bere, Jos Professor Hamidu Sharubutu, is the president, Veterinary Council of Nigeria. He is equally the Provost, Federal College of Animal Health and Production Technology, Vom, Plateau State. He was the chairman of the committee set up by Plateau State Government to proffer lasting solution to the lingering clashes between farmers and herdsmen. He…

  • Ekweremadu’s many battles

    — 10th April 2018

    Ismail Omipidan The general belief among most Africans that “a man’s life is preordained and ruled by God,” has continued to play out in the political trajectory of the Deputy President of the Senate, Dr. Ike Ekweremadu. From 1997 when he was elected pioneer chairman of Aninri council to 2015, when against all odds he…

  • Ambode

    Lagos: Ambode laments security challenges

    — 10th April 2018

    Moshood Adebayo Lagos Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, has linked continuous influx of foreigners and people from other parts of the country to security challenges in the state. To fight the challenges, he canvassed a concept of collective vigilance, whereby all stakeholders in security management have properly defined roles, just as he called for consideration of private…

  • Fayose

    Buhari’s second term’ll finish Nigeria –Fayose

    — 10th April 2018

    • Ekiti monarchs talk tough on guber poll Wole Balogun, Ado Ekiti; Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has described yesterday’s declaration of re-election bid by President Muhammadu Buhari as an ambition dead on arrival. Fayose warned that if Buhari is re-elected, he would kill the country. He said Nigeria does not need…

  • PSP

    PSP operators refute Lagos’ settlement claim

    — 10th April 2018

    Zika Bobby Members of the Incorporated Trustees of Waste Managers Association of Nigeria (WMAN) also known as Private Sector Participation (PSP) Waste Operators, have dismissed claims of a purported settlement agreement with the Lagos State Government. In a statement issued last Thursday and signed by its Chairman, Alhaji Ola Egbeyemi, the PSP waste operators said…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share