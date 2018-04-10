Gunmen kill 11 in Plateau, Nasarawa

Gyang Bere, Jos and Linus Oota, Lafia

No fewer than seven persons have been killed in a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen at a relaxation centre in Nding community of Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident, which occurred at about 9:30pm on Sunday night, claimed the lives of six men and a woman who was a waitress at the relaxation spot where the villagers were taking their drinks.

A witness claimed that the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen, who stormed the lounge with gunfire and killed seven persons, while several other persons scampared for safety.

Police public relations officer of the Plateau State Command, ASP Tyopev Terna, confirmed that five persons were killed by gunmen and three others were injured.

He said his office has not been furnished with details of the attack and promised to inform our reporter as soon as he got the details.

Terna noted that a mining well also claimed two persons on Saturday in Wase Local Government Area of the state. He gave their names as Safianu Yinusa from Kangial village, Dengi Kanam LGA, and Usman Abdullahi of Gwaram village of Bashar District, Wase LGA.

The member representing Barkin-Ladi Constituency in the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon. Peter Gyendeng, condemned the attack and urged security agencies to fish out the perpetrators.

Hon. Edward Pwajok, SAN, member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, described the attack as barbaric and unfortunate.

He said the fresh killing was coming at a time when the local government was celebrating the return of peace after decades of attacks and violence.

Pwajok urged residents to remain law-abiding and report any suspicious persons or activities in the community to security the agencies.

He condoled with the families of the deceased and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss.

In another development, no fewer than four persons were on Sunday night killed by gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen in a reprisal attack.

Daily Sun gathered that the incident took place at about 11pm, when the victims were relaxing in front of their compound because of the heat, at Gidan Ayua and Agia in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State, close to Yelwata in Benue State.

The names of the victims were Hembaor Ahoor, Terlumun John Adair, Engr. Hange as well as Mr. Mfer. Their bodies have been deposited at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital mogue in Lafia by the police.

A witness who spoke on the condition of anonymity told our correspondent that the attack was in reprisal for the killing of 11 Fulani herdsmen last Saturday in Yelwata by the suspected Tiv militia.

He said the victims were taken unawares by the gunmen who invaded the village, situated on the state’s boundary with Yelwata, Benue.

The police public relations office of Nasarawa State Police Command, DSP Kennedy Idirisu, confirmed the death of the four people in the attack.

He said the police have mobilised men to the affected area to ensure peace and prevent further attacks.