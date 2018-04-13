Gunmen kidnap twins of Olubadan’s second in-command

Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Gunmen, on Thursday afternoon, kidnapped five-year-old twins of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, from his Akobo residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Daily Sun gathered that the twins are a boy and a girl.

The monarch was not available for comment at the time of this report.

Reports said the mother of the twins went into shock at the incident and she has been hospitalised, with doctors battling to save her life.

The kidnappers, according to unverified sources, have demanded a ransom of N100 million before the twins would be released.

The police public relations officer for the state, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, said: “Yes, we received the report. The command is doing everything possible to rescue the abducted children unhurt and arrest the culprits.

“The commissioner of police, Abiodun Odude, has consequently directed the command’s anti-kidnapping squad and other special outfits to organise a manhunt for the suspects and rescue the victims safely. We assure the parents and the public that we will succeed in this task.”

Daily Sun gathered that the kidnappers, said to be two in numbers, came in a vehicle and parked very close to the victim’s residence before whisking away the children alongside their mother as they left the house .

The kidnappers reportedly pointed a gun at the hapless mother and her children and ordered them into their getaway vehicle. They drove round the city for a while during which the handset found on the woman was seized, the SIM card was removed and the phone returned before the woman was pushed out of the vehicle at a yet to be disclosed place.

She was said to have trekked back home and made a call to her husband, who hurried home to get full details of the incident.

It was further gathered that, when the kidnappers finally put a call through to Oba Balogun, it was the SIM card removed from his wife’s phone that was used, making it difficult to track the hoodlums.