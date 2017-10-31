The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe
31st October 2017 - Emir of Agaie urges herdsmen, farmers to live in peace‎
31st October 2017 - Man pours acid on wife’s genitals as she refuses sex
31st October 2017 - Muslim bags PhD in Christian studies
31st October 2017 - Wike pledges sustainable landmark projects in Rivers
31st October 2017 - Police arrest burglar of Sen. Nwaoboshi’s residence in Asaba
31st October 2017 - EEDC engage bill collection agents
31st October 2017 - 7 Rohingya refugees drown as refugee boat capsizes off Bangladesh
31st October 2017 - Saudi opens stadiums to women
31st October 2017 - BREAKING: One million march in support of anti-open grazing law in Benue
Home / National / Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe

Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe

— 31st October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

One Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse, said to be working with a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, was on Tuesday morning, reportedly kidnapped by hoodlums armed with locally manufactured guns.

Confirming the incident to the media, Commissioner of Police,   Olukolu Tahir Shina, said the nurse was kidnapped at about 3.30a.m when the hoodlums, numbering about seven, stormed his residence.

“One Ephraim Ajuji was kidnapped by seven armed hoodlums wielding Dane guns” he said.

CP Shina disclosed that already the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in collaboration with agents from the Department of State Security as well as members of a vigilante group operating in the area, have entered into the surrounding bush in search of the criminals.

“They are now tracking the criminals. It’s our believe that they will eventually be arrested and the man released, ” he said.

Post Views: 1
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe

— 31st October 2017

From: Ali Abare, Gombe One Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse, said to be working with a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, was on Tuesday morning, reportedly kidnapped by hoodlums armed with locally manufactured guns. Confirming the incident to the media, Commissioner of Police,   Olukolu Tahir Shina, said the nurse was kidnapped at about…

  • Emir of Agaie urges herdsmen, farmers to live in peace‎

    — 31st October 2017

    The Emir of Agaie in Niger, Alhaji Yusuf Nuhu, has appealed to herdsmen and farmers in the emirate to continue to live in peace for meaningful development of the emirate. Nuhu made the call at a town hall meeting at IBB School of Preliminary Studies, Agaie in Niger on Tuesday. He said that the meeting…

  • Muslim bags PhD in Christian studies

    — 31st October 2017

    A Muslim, Prof. Rasheed Jimoh-Ijaodola, has bagged a doctorate degree in Christian studies at the University of Ilorin. Jimoh-Ijaodola is Professor of Law and Dean, Oba Erediauwa College of Law of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State. A statement signed by Head, Public & External Relations Unit, Office of the Vice-Chancellor, Mr. Obajide Ilugbo, made this…

  • Wike pledges sustainable landmark projects in Rivers

    — 31st October 2017

    … Award, governor’s testimony of good governance – PDP From: TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has promised to continue his landmark projects to improve the living condition of Rivers people. Governor Wike made the pledge, on Monday night, before a global audience in his acceptance speech, after receiving the Sustainable…

  • Police arrest burglar of Sen. Nwaoboshi’s residence in Asaba

    — 31st October 2017

    The Police in Delta said they  had arrested  one Emeka Ezeonyi who allegedly broke into the residence of Sen. Peter Nwaoboshi in Asaba and carted  away cash and other valuables. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Andrew Aniamaka, said this in a statement on  Tuesday in Asaba. According to Aniamaka, the suspect  stole…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share