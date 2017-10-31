Gunmen kidnap Nurse in Gombe

From: Ali Abare, Gombe

One Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse, said to be working with a government-owned cottage hospital in Dadin Kowa, Gombe State, was on Tuesday morning, reportedly kidnapped by hoodlums armed with locally manufactured guns.

Confirming the incident to the media, Commissioner of Police, Olukolu Tahir Shina, said the nurse was kidnapped at about 3.30a.m when the hoodlums, numbering about seven, stormed his residence.

“One Ephraim Ajuji was kidnapped by seven armed hoodlums wielding Dane guns” he said.

CP Shina disclosed that already the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) in collaboration with agents from the Department of State Security as well as members of a vigilante group operating in the area, have entered into the surrounding bush in search of the criminals.

“They are now tracking the criminals. It’s our believe that they will eventually be arrested and the man released, ” he said.