Gunmen kidnap hotel director, guest in Ondo

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Two persons were, on Saturday evening, kidnapped in Supare-Akoko in

Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

Daily Sun gathered that the two persons were abducted by

gunmen at a popular hotel in the town.

The victims, according to sources were the director of the hotel and a

lodger who was in the town for a funeral ceremony held at the weekend.

The duo were said to have been abducted inside the hotel and moved in

a vehicle belonging to one of them to an unknown destination

As at press time, it was learnt that no contact had been made with the

family concerning their whereabouts.

Commander in charge of Akoko Area Police Command, Mr Abdulrasak

Abdulrauf, confirmed the incident.

He added that policemen were working hard to ensure the release of the

two abducted persons.

Also, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the state police

command, Mr. Femi Joseph, said the state commissioner of police, Mr.

Gbenga Adeyanju, has ordered men of the state police command to search

for the victims.

He confirmed that one of the victims was the director of the hotel,

adding that the police are on top of the situation.

He assured that the victims will be released going by the efforts

already put in place by the security operatives in the state.

The PPRO urged the people of the town and the state at large to remain

calm, stressing that “we are already working on the arrest of the

culprits and I can assure you that the suspects will not go free.”