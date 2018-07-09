JUST IN: Gunmen kidnap Catholic priest in Enugu

Raphael Ede, Enugu

Unidentified gunmen have kidnapped a Catholic Reverend Father in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

Daily Sun gathered that the priest, whose identity is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report, was kidnapped on Saturday while he was carrying his early morning jogging exercise along Nsude – Obioma road.

The priest, it was further gathered, was an Assistant Parish Priest of St. Mark Catholic Church, Nsude in Udi Local Government Area.

The kidnappers, according to sources are demanding N100 million ransom for his release, but his Bishop, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Onaga, has appealed to the kidnappers to release the priest unconditional, noting that the church has no such money.

When contact, the state’s Police Public Relations Officer, Ebere Amaraizu, a Superintendent of Police, confirmed the kidnap incident, saying that police was on top of the situation.

Recalled that Pa Michael Obi, father of Supper Eagles’ Captain, Mikel Obi, and his driver, one Ishaya John, was kidnapped last week along that road and was later rescued after some days by police operatives in Egede in Udi forest along old Egede – Affa.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Enugu Catholic Diocese failed as the Director of Communication, Rev. Fr. Benjamin Achi could not be reached as his mobile phone was said to be unavailable.