Home / National / Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Bayelsa

Gunmen kidnap APC chieftain in Bayelsa

— 27th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Panic, on Monday, hit Twon-Brass, the headquarters of Brass Local Government Council Area of Bayelsa State over the kidnap of Mr. Robert Desmond, said to be the  founder of a pro-All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign group known as the New Face.

Desmond, an APC chieftain and staunch supporter of the state leader of the party, Chief Timipre Sylva, and the APC member at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Israel Sunny-Igoli, eyeing the House of Assembly seat for Brass Constituency 1, was reportedly abducted over the weekend after a social event in Nembe area of the state.

Investigations revealed that many members of the New Face group believed  the abduction was politically-motivated and targeted at some APC members ahead of the 2019 National and state’s Houses of Assembly elections in the area.

Security sources, however, claimed that the abduction was carried out by gunmen interested in kidnap for ransom.

Spokesman of the Bayelsa Police Command, Asimin Bitswat, who confirmed the abduction of Comrade Diamond, said police were investigating the incident.

He dismissed claims that Desmond might have been killed and appealed for calm from his supporters in Brass.

Sunny-Goli, who, in an interview, condemned the kidnap of Desmond, said his abductors had not made any contact for ransom payment.

Caretaker Chairman of Brass Local Council, Hon. Victor Isaiah has, however, condemned the abduction of Desmond.

While calling on security operatives to do everything possible to secure the release of Desmond unharmed, Isah called on anyone with relevant information to report to the authorities to aid in the release of the victim.

About author

Segun Adio

