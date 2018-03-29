The Sun News
Gunmen invade Zamfara village, kill 3

Gunmen invade Zamfara village, kill 3

— 29th March 2018

At least three people have been killed at Bawan Daji village, in Anka local government area of Zamfara state.

Spokesman of the state’s Police Command, Mohammed Shehu, confirmed the killings and further added that it was perpetrated by gunmen.

Shehu said the gunmen attacked the village in large numbers, in the early hours of yesterday and shot sporadically.

He said the villagers, who were taken unawares, were quick to alert a nearby mobile police patrol team who engaged the “bandits” in a gun battle. The PPRO said the policemen overpowered the “bandits” and many of them escaped with gunshot wounds.

He urged the public to be on alert and report to the nearest authority anyone seen with bullet wounds, seeking medical attention.

Shehu said normalcy has returned to the affected village “with people going about their normal businesses.”

