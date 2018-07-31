He also lamented that the failure of the Department of State Security (DSS) to cooperate with the police was also hampering the security system. Odita said: “The state security service that is supposed to help the police with security information is operating on its own, and so there is no synergy among the security agencies.” He stated that the large number of unemployed youths, coupled with the failure of government to bring to book those who are engaged in crime, has encouraged many jobless Nigerians to dabble into crime. “When you have a country that has a lot of youths walking the streets without jobs, the tendency is that most of them who are misguided will turn to crime because some of them have tried crime and they succeeded. So, when they see people like Evans (the alleged kidnapper now on trial) enjoying life, living a good life, and they know what he does, they are likely to copy. Before now, the issue of kidnapping was not so common. Armed robbers no longer go to rob; they now prefer to kidnap people and ask for ransom. So, it is a crime that I call less fees and high yield,” he said. Unlike Ubani, Odita believes that the fact that policemen are ill-motivated and ill-equipped is another factor that has aggravated the situation. “So, what we need to do is to go back and restructure our security infrastructure and get people to do what they are meant to do and prepare them for such assignments. That is my candid opinion,” he said. Odita also pointed out that it is easy for hoodlums to attack and kill policemen at checkpoints because they are collectively in one place. He argued that checkpoints are outdated and should be abolished.

He said: “If you are passing through police checkpoints, you will discover that it is either all of them are standing on the road or they are sitting down in their vehicles. The reason is because they lack manpower development. There shouldn’t be any checkpoint in the first instance because checkpoints have not been proven to be crime fighting apparatuses. What they should be doing is patrol and stop- and-search at strategic places, where they suspect any vehicle or person. The idea of mounting roadblock exposes the officers to attack because they are collectively in one place; they become targets of gunmen. And why do they do that? It is because they lack the capacity or training; so they put their lives at risk. Some of them may not appreciate that because they don’t seem to know. And knowledge is power. What you don’t know, you can’t give, just as you can’t give what you don’t have. So, what they are doing is that they are standing on the road psychologically and criminals who already have some training in crime and criminality and who are very well trained in the use of arms and are looking for easy arms to take, attack them at checkpoints and dispossess them of their guns because they are not vigilant enough to ward off any impending attack by any criminal. “That is a very sad development and it only means that the security infrastructure of Nigeria needs to be looked into. Policemen need to go back to training schools and get prepared for various assignments because the issue of checkpoint is outdated. You don’t go to other climes and find checkpoints everywhere. It doesn’t give you any hope because at the end of the day, these checkpoints can be circumvented by criminals if they don’t want to attack the policemen. So, it is important for us to get our policemen back to school, train them, equip them and adequately motivate them to do their job.”