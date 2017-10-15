Gunmen attack ex-IGP Coomasie, police guard shot dead

Drugs, Booze & Sex : Dangerous lifestyles of Nigerian entertainers— 15th October 2017
Davido’s associates’ deaths raise concerns By Olakunle Olafioye The deaths of three associates of Nigerian hip hop sensation, David Adedeji Adeleke popularly known as Davido has brought to the fore the disturbing claim of prevalence of hard drug use and alcoholic drinks among entertainment stars in Nigeria. Davido attracted negative publicity penultimate week following the…
THIS INFORMATION HAVE COME TO US BEFORE AND IT IS COMING AGAIN
Please don’t play with this information share it widely
Do not like it or comment but share it to every group you belong both on whattsapp
If there is no share button copy it and paste but the most important thing is to share the information
Radio Biafra, RADIO BIAFRA
LONDON, Emeka Gift, Carol
Munday & Alphonsus Uche
Okafor-Mefor
ALERT! ALERT!! ALERT!!!
DIRECT RELIABLE SOURCE FROM
THE ENEMIES’ CAMP JUST CALLED IN
TO REVEAL CONCLUDED PLANS OF
ATTACK BETWEEN NIGERIAN
MILITARY AND RAPH UWAZURIKE
BIM (BIAFRA INDEPENDENT
MOVEMENT) MEMBERS.
ACCORDING TO THE SPY WHO
PLEADED ANONYMOUS SAID THAT
UWAZURIKE AGREED TO CARRY
OUT DUAL OFFENSIVE PLANS
AGAINST BIAFRANS AND THE
OUTCOME IS TARGETED AT
CAUSING CONFLICTS BETWEEN
SUPPORTERS FOR CALL OF
REFERENDUM FROM NIGERIAN
GOVERNMENT.
THE PLAN WHICH WILL TAKE
SERIAL STEPS TO ACHIEVE WILL
START WITH ONITSHA MARKET
AND CONTINUE TO ARIARIA MAIN
MARKET BECAUSE OF THE
DOMINANCE OF TRADERS AND
THEIR CONTINUA CALL FOR
REFERENDUM.
Nigerian Military in collaboration
with Uwazurike BIM members
agreed to stage a disastrous gun
battle around Onitsha Market.
The soldiers will go after those
BIM members towards the
market, they will run into the
market and hide in shops. In the
quest to smoke them out, the
soldiers will set up shops on fire.
The fire will be allowed to
escalate to burn down the
majority of shops in the market.
In turn, the military will claim that
the market was set on fire by
Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB
members.
AT THIS POINT, THE QUESTION TO
BOYCOTT ANAMBRA ELECTION
WILL BE DEFEATED BECAUSE SHOP
OWNERS (BURNT SHOPS OWNERS)
WILL BE EMBRACED BY STATE
GOVERNMENT THEREBY LURING
THEM AND FRIENDS TO SNUB IPOB
CALL FOR REFERENDUM AND
ELECTION BOYCOTT TO VOTE FOR
THEM.
THIS STYLISED PLAN IS MASSIVE
AND TARGETING!
WE EMPLOY OUR PEOPLE TO BE
VIGILANT AND DISCLOSE ANY
SUSPICIOUS MOVE BY NIGERIAN
GOVERNMENT: LOCAL, STATE AND
FEDERAL TO DISCONNECT US FROM
OUR CALL FOR REFERENDUM AND
TOTAL ELECTION BOYCOTT ACROSS
BIAFRA LAND.