Home / Cover / National / Gunmen attack ex-IGP Coomasie, police guard shot dead

Gunmen attack ex-IGP Coomasie, police guard shot dead

— 15th October 2017

From Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Gunmen stormed the GRA residence of former Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Coomasie, on Saturday evening, killing a policeman on guard duty and injuring the other.

Sources told Sunday Sun that Coomasie who was in the house at the time of the attack about 7.30 p.m. was unharmed. It was learnt that on arriving at the residence, the gunmen fired sporadically at the guards who attempted to repel the attack. One of the sources said that, “they (attackers, believed to be armed robbers) arrived on a motorcycle immediately after the Muslim night prayers. 

“They tried to get in but were repelled before they shot the policemen on duty, killing one mobile policeman.”

When contacted, the Katsina police spokesman, DSP Gambo Isah, said he would give details of the incident later.

About author

Uche Atuma

