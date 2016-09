By Ayo Alonge

Gunmen have again kidnapped three children in Benue State.

Barely three days after the Department of State Services (DSS) in collaboration with the Benue State Security Council paraded six children rescued from kidnappers in Makurdi, the state capital, Sunday Sun gathered that three children of same parents — Alfred Adunm and his two sisters (names not ascertained as at press time) were intercepted by the gunmen while on their way to the farm, yesterday.

It was gathered that the victims were ambushed and ordered into a waiting vehicle, which headed towards Adoka-Ankpa Road.

Earlier, the police had paraded a suspected kidnapper, Amos Etubi, identified as a student of Federal University of Agriculture, Makurdi, among 18 other suspected kidnappers.

Etubi was arrested on his way to receive the ransom to be paid by the family of his victim, Usman Abdul Akwu, at the South Core junction within the university premises.