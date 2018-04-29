Gunmen abduct health workers in Taraba

St. Theresa’s College (STC) Nsukka Old Boys Association has lauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for the remarkable accomplishments his administration has recorded since its inauguration, saying they are proud of his good works.

At a reception tagged “Homecoming of an Old Boy” held at the college ground, the governor was described as a God-fearing and humane leader who feels the pulse of the masses and responds to their needs accordingly.

They unanimously agreed to vote and support the governor’s re-election in 2019 to enable him continue the good works he has started in the state.

Speaking on the significance of the event, the Principal of the college, Rev. Fr. (Dr.) Melitus Ezikanyi, said it was the first time the college’s old boys, staff, students and PTA would converge to honour a distinguished alumnus.

“Within a mere three years in office, the governor has empowered 1,000 youths in the state and has also recruited 2,000 teaching staff to enhance teaching and learning.

“Despite dwindling revenue, he has maintained the payment of workers’ salaries before the 25th of every month, paid 13th month salary to workers last year and cleared arrears of pensions,” he said.

Also commending Ugwuanyi, the association’s National President, Chief J.B.C. Okonkwo, thanked the people of the state for the endorsements the governor has received ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“We are really proud of you as an outstanding performer and achiever in your monumental infrastructural and human development, your economic empowerment programmes, the road network, improved health facilities and practicable modern agricultural policies. To us in Enugu State and beyond, you are a national asset, a genius.

“We the entire staff and students, PTA, Old Boys of the college and Nsukka in general will not only support you morally but will vote for you in 2019. We, therefore, endorse you for re-election to enable you complete the good works you have started,” Okonkwo said.

The event, which attracted a large number of the school’s old boys, also featured a Eucharistic mass celebrated by Rev. Fr. Vitalis Ukwuaba, Dean of Philosophy at Bigard Memorial Seminary, Enugu. The Catholic priest thanked God for “making it possible for one of our alumnus to rise to the apex of governance in Enugu State.”

In his response, Ugwuanyi thanked the association for the reception in his honour. He also thanked the school’s founding fathers for imparting enduring values like hard work and discipline, which have helped the students over the decades to grow in their chosen professions.

“I left STC in 1980, but the fond memories continue to linger. I’m very proud to have passed through this great institution and remain grateful to the great tutors who shaped us into what we have attained today,” he said.