Home / National / Gunmen abduct German, kill orderly in Kano
GUNMEN Kano

Gunmen abduct German, kill orderly in Kano

— 16th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Some gunmen, on Monday, in Kano, abducted a German expatriate worker, identified as Mr. Michael Cremza.

The victim, it was gathered, is an Engineer with a multi- national construction Company, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

The gunmen, numbering about five, also killed a police Sergeant attached to the abducted expatriate in the course of the operation,

The tragic incident, which news had shaken the foreign community in the state,  has since been confirmed by the Nigeria Police in the state.

A statement to that effect which was signed by the Spokesman of the Kano State Police Command, Magaji Musa Majia, explained that the abduction occurred along Sabon-Titi-Madobi Road in the metropolis.

The statement explained that, “ An armed gang of five men in a Motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site”.

The statement regretted that the gunmen killed one Police Sergeant attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) on Escort duty

The statement also said that the Police Commissioner, Alhaji  Rabiu Yusuf, has since ordered the deployment of a powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon off the area with a view to arresting the culprits and rescue the victim.

The statement added that a manhunt of the abductors was ongoing while appealing to the general public for any useful useful information.

It could be recalled that barely 10 days ago, a Syrian business man was killed in the state capital while his son was abducted and later dropped somewhere in the state capital

