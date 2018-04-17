Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort.

The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to the abducted expatriate during the operation.

The state police command confirmed the incidence in a statement by its spokesman, Superintendent Magaji Musa Majia.

He explained that the abduction occurred along Sabon Titi Madobi Roadin the state.

“An armed gang of five men in a motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site,” he said.

The statement regretted that the gunmen killed one officer attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) on escort duty

The statement disclosed that the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, has ordered the deployment of a powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon off the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescuing the victim.

The statement said a manhunt of the abductors was ongoing while appealing to the general public for any useful information.

Barely 10 days ago, a Syrian businessman was killed in the state capital while his son was abducted and later dropped off somewhere in the state capital