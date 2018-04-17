The Sun News
Latest
17th April 2018 - Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano
17th April 2018 - APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 
17th April 2018 - Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa
17th April 2018 - PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna
17th April 2018 - No Kaduna, no World Bank loan for other states, says El-Rufai
17th April 2018 - El-Zakzaky: One dead as police, Shi’ites clash in Abuja
17th April 2018 - Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director
17th April 2018 - I’m bothered more about security, economy than 2019 polls, Buhari tells UK PM
17th April 2018 - 2 shot as police raid MASSOB secretariat, Ohanaeze kicks
16th April 2018 - PDP National Working Committee meets IBB in Minna
Home / Cover / National / Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano
Gunmen

Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

— 17th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort.

The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company.

The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to the abducted expatriate during the operation.

The state police command confirmed the incidence in a statement by its spokesman, Superintendent Magaji Musa Majia.

He explained that the abduction occurred along Sabon Titi Madobi Roadin the state.

“An armed gang of five men in a motor vehicle ambushed and opened fire on a motor vehicle conveying the staff of Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company going to a construction site,” he said.

The statement regretted that the gunmen killed one officer attached to the Special Protection Unit (SPU) on escort duty

The statement disclosed that the Police Commissioner, Alhaji Rabiu Yusuf, has ordered the deployment of a powerful team of operatives and detectives to cordon off the axis with a view to arresting the culprits and rescuing the victim.

The statement said a manhunt of the abductors was ongoing while appealing to the general public for any useful information.

Barely 10 days ago, a Syrian businessman was killed in the state capital while his son was abducted and later dropped off somewhere in the state capital

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Gunmen

Gunmen abduct German engineer, kill police sergeant in Kano

— 17th April 2018

Desmond Mgboh, Kano Gunmen reportedly abducted a German expatriate worker, Mr. Michael Cremza in Kano on Monday after killing his police escort. The victim, it was gathered, is an engineer with a multi-national construction firm, Dantata and Sawoe Construction Company. The gunmen said to be a five-man gang also killed a police Sergeant attached to…

  • INEC

    APC: Count us out of tenure elongation crises –INEC 

    — 17th April 2018

    • Party knows fate May 14 Godwin Tsa, Abuja The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will not join issues in a suit seeking to void the one-year tenure extension granted the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun and other members of the National Working Committee (NWC)….

  • OMPAN

    Kalu congratulates new OMPAN president, Anyalekwa

    — 17th April 2018

    Eminent businessman and former governor of Abia State, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated the newly-elected National President of  Online Media Practitioners Association of Nigeria (OMPAN), Mr. James Anyalekwa. Kalu, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser, Kunle Oyewumi, extolled the qualities of the media professional, and added that Anyalekwa has the capacity to take…

  • PDP

    PDP NWC meets IBB in Minna

    — 17th April 2018

    John Adams, Minna Members of the  Peoples Democratic Party PDP (PDP) National Working Committee, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus,  met with former military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, Niger State, yesterday. The delegation also visited the residence of a former member of its Board of Trustees…

  • El-Rufai

    No Kaduna, no World Bank loan for other states, says El-Rufai

    — 17th April 2018

    • Gov commissions tractors’ assembly plant Noah Ebije, Kaduna; with agency report Governor Nasir El-Rufai has declared that no state will access the World Bank loan without Kaduna being considered as well. The states seeking loan from the World Bank include Abia, Ogun, Kaduna and Lagos, Enugu, Kano and Kogi. Senate rejected Kaduna State’s $350…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share