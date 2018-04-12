The Sun News
Gunmen abduct 3 persons in Ondo

— 12th April 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Some gunmen, on Wednesday, reportedly abducted three persons at Nirowi forest along Old Ore-Lagos toll gate in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims, who were simply identified as Chinemere Okafor, Nnamdi Abor and Cornelius Udepe, were reportedly travelling from Owerri to Lagos when they were kidnapped by the eight-man gangsters in their vehicles, a Sienna bus and an Honda Accura  Jeep.

The Daily Sun gathered that the incident had been reported to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Ore police division, Mr. Chuks Okugo.

The DPO, according to a reliable source had deployed his men to comb the forest in search of the victims and their captors.

It was learnt that it took the combined efforts of the police and the local vigilantes in Ore who engaged in tactical shooting to avoid a collateral damage.

It would be recall that the rate of kidnapping in the area has become enormous in the recent time.

The DPO in charge of Ore said necessary information regarding the incident had been communicated to the state police command.

