Gulf nations welcome Trump's remarks over Qatar dispute

10th June 2017

Gulf countries, locked in an escalating diplomatic row with Qatar, on Saturday welcomed US President Donald Trump’s call for Doha to renounce alleged funding for terrorism.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, which severed all links with Qatar this week, expressed backing for Trump’s call in separate official statements
“The kingdom welcomes statements of U.S. President Donald Trump, who stressed the necessity that the state of Qatar halts funding terrorism.
“Fighting terrorism and extremism is no longer an option, but rather an obligation that requires a firm and swift action in line with results of the Arab-Islamic-American summit,’’ a Saudi official said.
He was referring to a gathering hosted in May by Saudi Arabia, and attended by Trump and leaders of around 50 Muslim countries, with the aim of building an anti-terrorism partnership.
Meanwhile, Bahrain has described Trump’s remarks as a “firm stand.”
On Friday, Trump urged Qatar to resolve the crisis with its neighbours by renouncing alleged support for terrorist movements.
“For Qatar, we want you back among the unity of responsible nations.
“We ask Qatar and other nations in the region to do more to combat terrorism and do it faster,’’ he said.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Egypt, Yemen and Mauritania have cut off ties with Qatar and closed borders with the tiny country over alleged support for terrorism.
Qatar has denied the accusation and called the blockade “collective punishment.” (NAN)

