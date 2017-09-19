The Sun News
19th September 2017 - Gulf crisis: Qatar orders 24 Typhoon fighter jets
19th September 2017 - Cholera kills 48 in Borno – MSF
19th September 2017 - Haiti boils over new transport taxes
19th September 2017 - FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s speech at the UN (2017)
19th September 2017 - BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar
19th September 2017 - INEC releases amended timetable for Melaye’s recall
19th September 2017 - FAAN workers protest in Lagos over airport concession
19th September 2017 - Nigeria attracts American investors, targets $25b FDI
19th September 2017 - Resume work today, ASUU directs members
19th September 2017 - 3 YABATECH teachers can’t pass exams
Gulf crisis: Qatar orders 24 Typhoon fighter jets

— 19th September 2017

Qatar and Britain have signed a letter of intent to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets, the state Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

The agreement, signed  by Qatar’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Britain’s Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, aims to strengthen cooperation and mutual support in the military and technical fields between the two countries, the report said.

Fallon said that this agreement will be the first major defense contract with Qatar, one of Britain’s strategic partners.

“This is an important moment in our defense relationship and the basis for even closer defense cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

The two sides had a meeting afterwards, discussing aspects of cooperation in the military field, especially in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, as well as the regional issues.

On June 15, Qatar and the United States had signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets with an initial cost of 12 billion US dollars. (NAN)

Segun Adio

Cholera kills 48 in Borno – MSF

— 19th September 2017

A humanitarian medical organisation, Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said about 48 persons have died of cholera since the outbreak of the disease last month in Borno state. The organisation otherwise called Doctors without Borders, said that 2, 627 cases of the disease were recorded by the state ministry of health. Anna Cilliers, MSF’s Medical Coordinator…

  • FOR THE RECORD: President Buhari’s speech at the UN (2017)

    — 19th September 2017

    The president of the United Nation’s General Assembly, Your Excellencies, Heads of States and governments, Distinguished Delegates, Ladies and Gentlemen. On behalf of the government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I congratulate you, Mr. President, on your election to preside over the 72nd session of the United Nations’ General Assembly. I also…

  • BREAKING: FUNAAB gets new VC, Registrar, Bursar

    — 19th September 2017

    From: Laide Raheem, Abeokuta The Governing Council of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta (FUNAAB), has approved the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor. He is Professor Felix Kolawole Salako. Prof. Salako, until his appointment, was the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Development) of the institution. Similarly, the Council has also approved the appointment of Dr. Hakeem Adekola and…

  • INEC releases amended timetable for Melaye’s recall

    — 19th September 2017

    The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released an amended timetable for the recall process on the petition against Senator Dino Melaye. Melaye, who represents Kogi West senatorial district, had approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the process, but the court asked the electoral body to continue with the exercise. Some of…

  • FAAN workers protest in Lagos over airport concession

    — 19th September 2017

    By Louis Ibah Workers of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) are downing tools temporary this morning to stage a peaceful protest at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos over the planned concession of the airport by the Federal Government. The protest is organised by the FAAN branches of the National Unon of Air Transport…

