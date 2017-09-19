Gulf crisis: Qatar orders 24 Typhoon fighter jets

Qatar and Britain have signed a letter of intent to buy 24 Typhoon fighter jets, the state Qatar news agency (QNA) reported.

The agreement, signed by Qatar’s Defense Minister Khalid bin Mohammed Al Attiyah and Britain’s Defence Secretary Michael Fallon, aims to strengthen cooperation and mutual support in the military and technical fields between the two countries, the report said.

Fallon said that this agreement will be the first major defense contract with Qatar, one of Britain’s strategic partners.

“This is an important moment in our defense relationship and the basis for even closer defense cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

The two sides had a meeting afterwards, discussing aspects of cooperation in the military field, especially in the field of combating terrorism and violent extremism, as well as the regional issues.

On June 15, Qatar and the United States had signed a deal for the purchase of F-15 fighter jets with an initial cost of 12 billion US dollars. (NAN)